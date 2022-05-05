Nation Current Affairs 05 May 2022 Jagan to inaugurate ...
Jagan to inaugurate state’s largest cancer hospital in Tirupati

The chief minister is also set to launch the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme’ at a public meeting at the SV University stadium
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)
Tirupati: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate the state’s largest cancer hospital and lay the foundation stone for a children’s super specialty hospital being built by TTD, in Tirupati on Thursday.

The chief minister is also set to launch the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme’ at a public meeting at the SV University stadium. He is also scheduled to have a face-to-face interaction and a group photo with the students after the launch of the scheme.

 

The CM will lay the foundation stone for the Sri Padmavathi Children’s Super Specialty Hospital, which is coming up on a six-acre site near Alipiri, and spread over a 4. 11 lakh sq. ft built-in area. This would be a seven floor building with 350-beds, to be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

The children’s hospital will have 15 special wings for paediatric treatment viz Haematoma Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Gastro Enterology etc. Besides, bone marrow, heart and other organ transplantations will also be carried out for children free of cost.

 

Later the CM will open the Cleft Palate, Deaf and Dumb wards in the BIRRD hospital with the support of ‘Mission Health for All’.

In a first of its kind, the AP government along with an international voluntary organisation ‘Smile Train’ will offer free service in behavioural counselling and speech therapy to patients below age 16 with Cleft Palate in Tirupati.

Later, Jagan will inaugurate the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advance Research (SVICCAR), erected by the TATA trust, spread over 1. 65 lakh sq-ft. This was built at a cost of Rs 180 crore. The hospital is decked up with state-of-the-art medical equipment and comprises all infrastructures in medical, surgical and radiation oncology.

 

A new complex has been built with 92 in-patient beds and modern medical equipment to provide quality medicare.

The Tata Trust that is already running cancer hospitals across many states is now managing the SV Tata Cancer hospital especially for the poor of Rayalaseema.

The chief minister would also inaugurate the Srinivasa Sethu, an elevated express highway corridor in Tirupati. TTD has been contributing Rs 458.28 crore on this Rs 684 crore project.

In the first phase, the construction of 3km of elevated flyover from Srinivasam to Vasavi Bhavan has been completed. This part will be inaugurated by the CM on Thursday.

 

Tags: andhra pradesh's largest cancer hospital
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


