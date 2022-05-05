Nation Current Affairs 05 May 2022 Interior villages wi ...
Interior villages witnessing ‘water wars’ in erstwhile Adilabad district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published May 5, 2022, 12:44 am IST
Updated May 5, 2022, 12:44 am IST
Distressed villagers are thrashing water supply workers of Mission Bhagiratha, alleging bias in the release of water
The people of many villages are deprived of water under Mission Bhagiratha and are in a mood to fight for their right to get regular supply. — Representational image/DC
DUBBAGUDA (ADILABAD): It’s time for water wars in villages. Distressed villagers are thrashing water supply workers of Mission Bhagiratha, alleging bias in the release of water to the villages, even as the supply is irregular -- once a week or sometimes once in 10 days.

The people of many villages are deprived of water under Mission Bhagiratha and are in a mood to fight for their right to get regular supply. They say those in their neighboring villagers are getting their share of water in normal course.

 

Such incidents are taking place in the interior villages.

Water bodies are dried up due to extreme temperatures and they witness above 45 degree C temperatures.   

Tekam Laxmi Bai of Molalgutta of Adilabad Rural mandal said the Mission Bhagiratha water is released once a week sometimes once in 15 days.

She said some people of their neighbouring village Pothaguda had thrashed Namdev Pawar, operator of the Mission Bhagiratha tank, alleging that he was not releasing the water regularly and was biased too.

It was after a complaint was lodged by the villagers of the Pothaguda that Namdev was transferred to Molalgutta and he did not mend his ways, it was alleged.

 

Laxmi Bai complained that Namdev Pawar is not releasing water regularly even after repeated requests though there was enough water in the mission Bhagiratha water tank.

All the villages facing an acute shortage of drinking water are deprived of MB water for their basic needs and the scenario is worrisome in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Sidam Bheemrao of Boringuda said taps were fitted to the water pipes of Mission Bhagiratha. Right now, they were not getting MB water and were depending on the borewell.

In some places, adivasis of interior areas were bringing water from long distances with plastic drums placed in bullock carts.

 

There are no alternative measures like supplying water in tankers to mitigate the acute drinking water problem faced by many villages in Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts.

Tags: water shortage, summer 2022, mission bhagiratha
Location: India, Telangana


