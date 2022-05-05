Hyderabad: Complaints pour in over power cuts due to rains

With the SSC and Intermediate exams fast approaching, city residents are worried about their children’s studies being disrupted due to frequent power cuts. (Photo: S.Surender Reddy/ DC)

HYDERABAD: Residents of the city experienced a series of power cuts as heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning lashed parts of the city in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Twitter handle of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) reached its daily limit of sending tweets due to heavy inflow of complaints from across the city.

“Dear Consumers, Sorry for inconvenience caused. We are unable to send the tweets in twitter account, As we are crossed over the daily limit of tweets. This is for information please,” (sic) read the official handle of TSSPDCL on Wednesday at 12:34 pm.

Even this tweet was followed by a string of complaints in the comments from netizens.

“Power fluctuations observed every 10 seconds in Prakashnagar, Begumpet, Hyderabad. All 3 phases have the same issue. Trying to connect through toll free numbers but are unresponsive. Please let us know when the issue can be solved,” (sic) commented a user.

“Hi, since morning power is frequently disconnecting going high to low. Kindly send some one to check this area. RR nagar, Bowenpally MMR gardens back side. 500011,” (sic) commented another user.

“If power goes for one or two hours, can understand, which too is most inconvenient when it's time for tap water but when it stretches for 5-6 hours it's mismanagement. Staff must rise up to the occasion. How shall we fare in the rainy season? Kindly resolve issues permanently!” (sic) demanded another user.

With the SSC and Intermediate exams fast approaching, city residents are worried about their children’s studies being disrupted due to frequent power cuts. “Not to be insensitive because we understand that it was a heavy downpour. However, we expected power back by afternoon at least. We have been experiencing fluctuations since morning and it is causing inconvenience to my kids who are preparing for exams,” said Jaya Lakshmi, a mother of two from Mallikarjunanagar.