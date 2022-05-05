Nation Current Affairs 05 May 2022 Education is the gre ...
Education is the greatest asset, a top priority of YSRC government: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published May 5, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
CM Jagan credits Rs 709 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena (JVD) scheme for the January-March quarter
Chief minister released Rs 709 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena (JVD) scheme for the January-March quarter at an event at the Tarakarama Stadium in Tirupati.
 Chief minister released Rs 709 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena (JVD) scheme for the January-March quarter at an event at the Tarakarama Stadium in Tirupati. (Photo: Twitter)

TIRUPATI: Education is the greatest asset we can give to future generations, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said here on Thursday, adding that education is the top-most priority of his government as it can also eradicate poverty.

The chief minister released Rs 709 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena (JVD) scheme for the January-March quarter at an event at the Tarakarama Stadium in Tirupati. Jagan expressed happiness that the scheme was benefiting 10.82 lakh students.

 

“Understanding the importance of education, every effort has been made over the last 35 months to improve its standards. We have implemented Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena scheme (VDS) to fulfill the dreams of those pursuing higher education,” the CM said.

Recalling that his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had introduced a fee-reimbursement scheme, the chief minister said the successive governments however neglected the scheme and caused great inconvenience to the poor families.

The present government, he said, has implemented full fee reimbursement for students from SC, ST, BC, minorities, and the poor among the upper castes under the JVD scheme. It also is supporting their boarding and mess charges through VDS, he said.

 

“So far, for the two schemes, the state has spent Rs 10,994 crore, by way of an investment for a better society,” he said.

Jagan also claimed that his government has cleared the pending arrears of Rs 1,778 crore left behind by the Telugu Desam rule and introduced schemes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, Goru Mudha, Vidya Kanuka, Vasati Deevena etc and improved infrastructure under Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Meanwhile, hitting back at the Opposition, the chief minister held the Telugu Desam responsible for the SSC Class 10 examination paper leak incidents as well as the recent sexual assaults at three places.

 

The CM said the TD leaders were behind the three sexual assault incidents reported in Vijayawada, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam. Now, they are making a lot of noise over the “increase crime against women in the state,” he said.

Referring to the question paper leaks, the chief minister said that the opposition was again the culprits. The question papers were leaked in Narayana and Chaitanya institutions belonging to former minister and TD leader Narayana.

“The opposition was unable to digest the rising popularity of the state government and thus tried to put all the blame on the ruling party to mislead the people. I pray to Lord Venkateswara to save the state from the TD. A section of the media is spewing poison on the YSRC government”, Jagan added.

 

Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, ministers Ramachandra Reddy, Satyanarayana, RK Roja, Nagarjuna, Rajani, Ushasri Charan, TTD chairman Subba Reddy, government whip Bhaskar Reddy, Tirupati legislator Karunakar Reddy, Gurumurthy MP and several other MPs and MLAs were present.

...
Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, jagananna vidya deevena
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


