Nation Current Affairs 05 May 2022 Rain exposes Tirupat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rain exposes Tirupati's lack of preparedness

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published May 5, 2022, 2:12 am IST
Updated May 5, 2022, 8:58 am IST
A brief spell of a rain on Thursday exposed the lack-of preparedness on the part of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation
The city roads had however turned into tiny ponds, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 The city roads had however turned into tiny ponds, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. (Representational Photo:PTI)

TIRUPATI: A brief spell of a rain on Thursday exposed the lack-of preparedness on the part of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation.

This was despite tall claims by the civic body that it had set things right in the pilgrim city and there was no cause for worry about heavy rains and flash floods.

 

The temple city, reeling under the impact of a severe heatwave over the last few days, had some respite on Thursday afternoon following a brief spell that lashed almost all the parts of the city including the villages on the outskirts.

The city roads had however turned into tiny ponds, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. Several important roads and a few junctions in the city were flooded with rainwater once again and the municipality staff were nowhere to be seen.

In the last November-December months, the city had witnessed flash floods following heavy rain. The floodwaters inundated several low-lying areas, causing severe hardships to the public and the Tirumala-bound devotees.

 

Considering the past experience, the civic body took up construction of roads and drainage canals on various roads in a bid to prevent future flooding. However, denizens say the works are progressing at snail’s pace due to the negligence of civic authorities and the municipal contractors executing the drainage canal works.

“On the way to my home in Tiruchanoor, I have witnessed water-logging and traffic congestions in some areas. The Tiruchanoor junction has flooded completely, near the flyover underside, as usual. Although the works carried out by the civic body were better this time than before, these did not help much,”, said Raghavan, a resident of Tiruchanoor.

 

A senior official from the civic body claimed that the drainage canal works being carried out by the civic body was better than before. The works are yet to be completed in a few areas, and this caused the water-logging on Thursday, he said.

...
Tags: tirupati municipal corporation, flash floods, rainwater
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 05 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

Jagan to inaugurate state’s largest cancer hospital in Tirupati

The CM underscored the need to remit free power charges into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers so that they would, in turn, pay to the Discoms through DBT. (Representational Image/DC)

AP to get 93 mu of power to overcome crisis

Addressing these issues, chairperson of child welfare committee, Hyderabad, G. Shailaja pointed out that there is no one to monitor the children on a day-to-day or regular basis as the resources are insufficient. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Rescued kids go back to streets

They are planning to increase the ultimate capacity to over 100 million passengers per annum. (Representational Image/ ANI)

GMR airport gets 30 more years to operate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by PMO: Jignesh Mevani

: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

India, Denmark sign 9 pacts, to ramp up trade

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talk in the garden of the prime minister's official residence Marienborg, in Kongens Lyngby, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Modi is on a two-day visit to Denmark. (Photo: AP)

Rahul Gandhi seen at nightclub in viral video

Rahul Gandhi seen at nightclub in Kathmandu (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->