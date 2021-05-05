Nation Current Affairs 05 May 2021 Sex workers seek fre ...
Sex workers seek free Corona vaccination on priority

Coronavirus pandemic has brought in more challenges for commercial sex workers, as they are a vulnerable population
VIJAYAWADA: Sex workers in Andhra Pradesh have sought priority in getting free Covid vaccinations for all of them and their families through clinics of Andhra Pradesh State Aids Control Society (APSACS).

Leaders of Vimukthi and ILFAT (Indian Leaders Fighting against Trafficking), AP chapter, have submitted a representation in this regard to Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani, who holds the Medical and Health portfolio, and APSACS project director Usha Rani on Wednesday.

 

Vimukthi and ILFAT representatives B. Pushpavathi and M. Mehrunnisa pointed out that Coronavirus pandemic has brought in more challenges for commercial sex workers, as they are a vulnerable population and also face many difficulties in accessing health care services.

Pushpavathi and Mehrunnisa said as per statistics available with APSACS, there are nearly 1.10 lakh sex workers in the state. Many of them live in congested spaces under thatched roofs along with their families. They expressed fears that if they contract Covid-19, it will spread intensely in all localities where the sex workers live. Under the circumstances, they wanted the heath minister to prioritise vaccination of all registered sex workers through APSACS clinics.

 

