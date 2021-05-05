No let-up in Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The surge in coronavirus positive cases continued unabated across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. It registered 22,204 new infections and 85 deaths registered in the past 24. The state created a record by testing 1,16,367 samples, which is the highest till date. They found 22,204 positive cases taking the overall total to 12,03,337. Of them, 1,70,588 are active cases and 10,27,270 have recovered. The recovery rate in AP is 85.16%. The death toll stands at 8,374.

The single day highest number of 2,344 new corona positive cases was registered in East Godavari district followed by 2,304 new cases in Anantapur district, 2,113 in Visakhapatnam, 2,001 in Prakasam, 1,985 in Kurnool, 1,982 in Srikakulam, 1,972 in Guntur, 1,756 in Chittoor, 1,304 in West Godavari, 1,202 in Vizianagaram, 1,200 in Nellore, 1,138 in Krishna. The lowest of 903 was reported in Kadapa district.

As many as 11 new Covid deaths were registered in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts followed by 10 deaths in Anantapur, nine in East Godavari, eight in Prakasam, seven in West Godavari, six in Chittoor, five deaths each in Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore districts, four in Krishna, three in Srikakulam and one in Kadapa district.

East Godavari district is on top with a total of 1,52,625 positive cases and Vizianagaram district is at the bottom with a total of 54,724 cases.

Chittoor district’s total positive cases were 1,30,885 followed by Guntur with 1,13,897, West Godavari 1,05,522, Anantapur 91,347, Visakhapatnam 89,113, Nellore 86,986 and Kurnool registered a total of 86,447 positive cases. Srikakulam district’s total cases are at 78,955, Prakasam 78,854, Kadapa 67,719 and Krishna district 66,263.