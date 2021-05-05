Nation Current Affairs 05 May 2021 Major IAS reshuffle ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Major IAS reshuffle on cards in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 5, 2021, 7:09 am IST
Updated May 5, 2021, 10:58 am IST
The last major reshuffle of IAS officers was done in February 2020 when 50 IAS officers at all levels were transferred
Speculations are rife in TRS circles that Chandrashekar Rao may induct Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar or Peddireddy Sudarshan Reddy from Warangal into his Cabinet. — Twitter
Hyderabad: A major overhaul of the administrative machinery at all levels in Telangana is likely to take place any time soon. Official sources said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would make a major reshuffle of IAS officers soon.

As all elections from village-level to national-level had been concluded and no major elections are scheduled in state until 2023 December Assembly polls, the Chief Minister is said to be keen to put more focus on administration for the remaining half of the tenure of the TRS government by bringing more reforms in various departments for effective delivery of services on the lines of Dharani, Municipal and Panchayat Raj Acts.

 

However, there is no talk about the Chief Minister going for Cabinet reshuffle in TRS circles but hint at the possibility of inducting a minister from Warangal district in place of Etala Rajender, who was recently sacked from the Cabinet.

Though Rajendar represents undivided Karimnagar district, the Chief Minister wants to induct a minister from      undivided Warangal district as Karimnagar district is already represented by three ministers, K T Rama Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar while two ministers (Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Sathyavathi Rathod) represent Warangal district.

 

Speculations are rife in TRS circles that Chandrashekar Rao may induct Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar or Peddireddy Sudarshan Reddy from Warangal into his Cabinet.

The last major reshuffle of IAS officers was done in February 2020 when 50 IAS officers at all levels were transferred.

Outbreak of corona in March 2020 and subsequent lockdown, besides Dubbak Assembly bypoll, GHMC polls in December 2020 and Graduate MLC polls, Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll and municipal polls till April 30 in 2021, halted the reshuffle process as the Chief Minister was more focused on elections and politics.

 

After the TRS came to power for second term in December 2018, it is facing a series of elections and model code of conduct since then starting from panchayat polls in January 2019, Lok Sabha polls in April 2019 and ZPTC/ MPTC polls in May 2019 and municipal polls in January 2020.

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


