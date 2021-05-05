Nation Current Affairs 05 May 2021 Curfew from 12 noon ...
Curfew from 12 noon to 6 am in Andhra Pradesh from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 5, 2021, 5:46 am IST
Updated May 5, 2021, 10:51 am IST
To be in force for two weeks; Transport, all establishments to cease ops
An Indian policeman questions a commuter at a checkpoint during lockdown. (AP)
 An Indian policeman questions a commuter at a checkpoint during lockdown. (AP)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has imposed curfew from 12 noon to 6 am the next day from May 5 for two weeks.

The state government issued an order on Tuesday, stating that all firms, shops, establishments, offices, educational institutions, restaurants and others would remain closed from 12 noon and would reopen after 6 am the next day. However, hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services were given exemption.  They include: print and electronic media; telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting services, IT and IT-enabled service; petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets; power generation, transmission and distribution; water supply and sanitation; cold storage and warehousing services; private security services; all manufacturing industries to operate duly following Covid appropriate protocol and all agriculture operations including procurement of agriculture produce to be allowed with Covid protocols.

 

The order said that movement of all persons to be prohibited from 12 noon to six am the next day. However, officers of GoI and GoAP including those of AP High Court, other courts, urban local bodies and panchayat raj institutions would be allowed on emergency duty on production of valid duty pass and identity card. All medical personnel including doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and providers of hospital services will be allowed. Pregnant women and persons receiving medical care would be allowed to move. Persons coming from/going to airports, railway stations, bus stands would also be allowed on production of valid tickets.

 

All inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods are permitted. Intra- and inter-district public transport shall not be allowed and inter-state public transport shall also remain suspended from 12 noon to six am the next day. Functions like marriages and others which are already scheduled and cannot be rescheduled shall be carried out with a maximum of 20 persons with due permission from the local authorities duly following Covid appropriate behaviour.

Any violation of the instructions shall result in prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws.

 

EXEMPTIONS FOR INDIVIDUALS

·         Movement of individuals with valid passes, IDs

·         All those engaged in essential services

·         State/Central govt employees on emergency duty

·         All medical, nursing and paramedical personnel

·         Pregnant women and persons receiving medicare

 

·         Travellers on production of valid tickets

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


