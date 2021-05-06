AP CURFEW IMPACT | Only essential services run; violators warned

Leaving nothing to chance, police are patrolling streets and warning those who venture outside. Motorists are being sent back with a strict warning. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

Kadapa: With the Covid pandemic showing no signs of any abatement, officials are strictly enforcing the curfew across the district. The curfew will be in effect from 12 noon to 6 am next day. All activities are allowed only from 6 am to 12 noon. Non-essential services restaurants, shopping complexes and theatres are restricted to operation only from 6 am to 12 noon. People have to finish all outside work and are being driven off roads as the clock is nearing the noon.

The tell-tale sign of the curfew is that with commercial establishments, theatres, eateries not open, literally there is public movement on roads and bylanes, save for those going about rendering essential services. In Kadapa city, the police conducted counselling for traders and businessmen much in advance and are ensuring no commercial activities post noon.

APSRTC ran some services intra-district till 12 noon. Of a total of 780 buses in the division, only 254 operated local services within 8 depots in the district. All private services to Hyderabad and Vijayawada have also been suspended due to the Corona surge.

District SP Karur Karunapati Nagendra Kumar Anburajan inspected the curfew enforcement on Gandhi Road and Sivalayam Road in Proddatur town. Police were instructed to exclude emergency services, hospitals and pharmacies. The SP also visited Mydukur and Jammalamadugu towns and reviewed the situation.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Anburajan informed that a total of 23 check posts had been set up on borders in the district and people from other areas were not being allowed to enter the district. Only those possessing valid passes and IDs were being allowed to move on roads, he said. He warned that strict action would be taken against those violating the curfew rules. He clarified that counselling was conducted for those who had violated the rules and such behaviour would not be brooked anymore and would be dealt with sternly. He added that the police were taking steps to ensure that total compliance with the curfew rules across the district.