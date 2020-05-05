42nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

46,604

1,577

Recovered

12,945

501

Deaths

1,572

56

Maharashtra145412465583 Gujarat58041195319 Delhi4898143164 Tamil Nadu3550140931 Rajasthan3127146482 Madhya Pradesh2942856165 Uttar Pradesh276680250 Andhra Pradesh171758934 West Bengal1259218133 Punjab123212823 Telangana108558529 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Telangana to run 40 special trains to send migrant workers home

PTI
Published May 5, 2020, 10:49 am IST
Updated May 5, 2020, 10:49 am IST
The destinations of these trains will be various places in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal
Telangana to run 40 trains a day for one week to send migrant workers home. (PTI Photo)
 Telangana to run 40 trains a day for one week to send migrant workers home. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: In a major relief for migrant workers stranded in different parts of Telangana, the state government has said 40 special trains would be deployed per day for one week beginning Tuesday to ferry them to their native places in states, including Bihar and West Bengal.

These trains will start from various stations in the city, Warangal, Khammam and Ramagundam among other places, a release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office said late on Monday night, announcing the massive evacuation exercise amid the coronavirus lockdown.

 

The destinations of these trains will be various places in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, it said, three days after the first such special train carrying 1,200 workers was operated from Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand after the Railways acceded to the request of the state government.

The Railways has announced operation of "Shramik Special" trains to ferry the migrant workers.

Rao held a review meeting with senior officials on the hardships being faced by the labourers, stranded in different parts of the state.

"The CM had taken a decision to run special trains for the migrant workers to reach their destination. The CM spoke to SC Railway General manager Sri Gajanan Mallya and requested him to arrange for 40 special trains from Tuesday," the release said.

State Nodal officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Additional DG of police Jitender have been appointed as special officers to oversee the return of the stranded workers, the release said.

Many workers have already registered their names to go to their native places by the special trains.

The Chief Minister appealed them not to be distressed as his government was making necessary arrangements.

...
Tags: telangana, warangal, khammam and ramagundam, coronavirus lockdown, special trains, migrant workers, labourers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


