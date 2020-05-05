42nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

46,604

1,577

Recovered

12,945

501

Deaths

1,572

56

Maharashtra145412465583 Gujarat58041195319 Delhi4898143164 Tamil Nadu3550140931 Rajasthan3127146482 Madhya Pradesh2942856165 Uttar Pradesh276680250 Andhra Pradesh171758934 West Bengal1259218133 Punjab123212823 Telangana108558529 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 05 May 2020 Modi's veiled a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi's veiled attack on Pakistan at NAM Summit: Some busy spreading 'terror virus'

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published May 5, 2020, 9:11 am IST
Updated May 5, 2020, 9:34 am IST
Modi made these comments during his address to the Online Summit of the “Contact Group” of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).
File image of PM Narendra Modi (PTI)
 File image of PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Slamming Pakistan in a veiled manner without naming it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening said that even as the world is fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, “there are some who are busy spreading other deadly virus, such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries”.

Modi made these comments during his address to the Online Summit of the “Contact Group” of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Monday through video-conferencing on the raging pandemic.

 

Modi’s comments come in the wake of terror attacks in Kashmir on Sunday and Monday and in the midst of social media messages and posts that raise the issue of Muslims being targeted in the country by Hindutva forces.

The Prime Minister, declaring that he would, however, “focus on the positives”, pointed out that India has ensured medical supplies during the pandemic to 123 nations, including 59 NAM members, while describing the pandemic as the “most serious crisis in many decades” faced by humanity.

“PM Modi was joined by over 30 other heads of state and government and other leaders, including from member states in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe,” the MEA said.

After the Online Summit, the NAM leaders announced the setting up of a task force to identify the needs of member states through a common database reflecting their basic medical, social and humanitarian requirements in the fight against Covid-19, the MEA said. 

Tags: narendra modi, imran khan, coronavirus in pakistan, anti terrorism, non aligned movement, coronavirus (covid-19)


