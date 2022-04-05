Nation Current Affairs 05 Apr 2022 UK PM Boris Johnson ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 10:34 am IST
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdue after Johnson was forced to cancel planned visits to India twice last year
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)
 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning a visit to India towards the end of this month with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties against the backdrop of the ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations, according to official sources.

The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdue after Johnson was forced to cancel planned visits to India twice last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

While Downing Street is yet to confirm any details, an in-person meeting was discussed during a phone call between Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

The leaders welcomed India and the UK's strong and prosperous relationship, and agreed to continue to build on trade, security and business ties in the coming weeks and months. They looked forward to meeting in-person at the earliest opportunity, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the call on March 22.

Last week, Downing Street sources told PTI that Johnson was very keen to visit India for talks with his Indian counterpart Modi, though firm plans are yet to be fully drawn up.

 

The two leaders last met in-person on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November last year, when their bilateral talks during the World Leaders' Summit focussed on the India-UK climate partnership as well as a review of the 2030 Roadmap which they had signed during a virtual summit in May 2021.

The Roadmap, which aims to at least double bilateral trade between India and the UK by 2030, is part of Britain's so-called Indo-Pacific foreign policy tilt.

A trade deal with India's booming economy offers huge benefits for British businesses, workers and consumers, Johnson said at the formal launch of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks earlier this year.

 

The UK has world-class businesses and expertise we can rightly be proud of, from Scotch whisky distillers to financial services and cutting-edge renewable technology.

We are seizing the opportunities offered in growing economies of the Indo-Pacific to cement our place on the global stage and deliver jobs and growth at home, he said in January.

The conflict in Ukraine and the UK's leading role in imposing stringent sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is also likely to feature strongly during talks between Johnson and Modi.

 

It will follow UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' visit to Delhi last week, when she held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and also joined him at the first India-UK Strategic Futures Forum.

On Ukraine, India reiterated that the immediate cessation of violence and return to dialogue and diplomacy is the key to long term peace in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said with reference to the ministerial talks.

Both sides appreciated the substantial progress made in the India-UK FTA negotiations with two productive rounds already completed since their launch in January 2022, it noted.

 

The third round of India-UK FTA talks, scheduled to be hosted by India later this month, is likely to be timed around the prime ministerial visit. 

...
Tags: boris johnson india trip, british prime minister boris johnson


Latest From Nation

: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, at Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Sonia Gandhi chairs parliamentary party meeting

The Banjara Hills police said that they seized five packets from manager Mahadaram Anil Kumar's counter. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

37 cocaine packets used at pub: Police

Nirmal district collector Musharaf Farooqui Ali asked the people not to venture out in the open between 12 noon and 4 pm since the day temperature would be highest during that time. — PTI

Soaring summer temperature hits livelihood

A cave with stone carvings dating back to neolithic and megalithic period was discovered by an archaeology group in Bhupalpally district (DC)

Rare neolithic carvings found in Bhupalpally district cave



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lakhimpur: SC reserves order on victims' plea challenging Ashish Mishra's Bail

Supreme Court (PTI)

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

There will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export, WHO said. (Representational image: PTI)

India, Nepal mend fences

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, after signing of agreement ceremony in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP)

Rajnath wants 10-tonne multirole helicopter fast-tracked

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

India starts supplying rice to Sri Lanka in first major food aid

India, the world's biggest rice exporter, last month agreed to provide the $1 billion credit line to help ease crippling shortages of essential items, including fuel, food and medicine.(Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->