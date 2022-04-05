Soaring summer temperature hits livelihood

Nirmal district collector Musharaf Farooqui Ali asked the people not to venture out in the open between 12 noon and 4 pm since the day temperature would be highest during that time. — PTI

ADILABAD: The scorching summer heat, with the mercury touching 44º Celsius in the past week, has affected the livelihood of the poor in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Main roads wore a deserted look with only a few vehicles moving around during the peak heat hours. Shopowners, vendors and those who operate kiosks closed their business till the cooler evening hours.

Those employed in physical labour were having it really rough. In the category, the worst affected were also the poorest. Unable to work in the heat, many people, especially the older workers, did not turn up for MNREGS jobs. This left them with no earning at all.

Vegetable, fruit and flower vendors were suffering losses since their wares got damaged by the heat. Any effort to keep them cool did not succeed.

Adivasis who go to forests to collect minor forest produce including mahua flowers and tendu leaves and seasonal fruits are going out early in the morning and coming back early.

Nirmal district collector Musharaf Farooqui Ali asked the people not to venture out in the open between 12 noon and 4 pm since the day temperature would be highest during that time.

He asked the officials concerned to ensure that the MNREGS works take place only from 6 am to 10.30 am so that workers can return home before the temperature rises.

District officials received instructions to keep primary health centres and hospitals open to attend to any eventuality, and the staff of the fire department was also on the alert.

Collectors in the undivided Adilabad region asked the medical and health department to distribute the ORS (oral rehydration solution) packets and cool water to the people.