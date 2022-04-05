Rains likely in Telangana for next two days

Some parts of Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Medak, Adilabad, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts received rainfall on Monday. For Hyderabad, partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder clouds in the evening or night have been forecast for the next two days. — PTI

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall over some parts of the state over the next two days.

The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday states that light to isolated moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at several places in Telangana. The Met department issued a warning that isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were very likely to occur at many places in a few districts.

Some parts of Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Medak, Adilabad, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts received rainfall on Monday. For Hyderabad, partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder clouds in the evening or night have been forecast for the next two days, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 39 degrees and 25 degrees, respectively.