Price gap: People in AP borders go to Karnataka, TN for bulk buying of fuel

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Apr 5, 2022, 11:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
One can save Rs 9-10 per litre on petrol and Rs 5-6 per litre on diesel by taking a trip to TN
Price of petrol in AP crossed the Rs 120 mark on Tuesday, following a hike of Rs 0.80 per litre; Prices have been revised nearly eight times since March 22. — PTI
TIRUPATI: For those living near Andhra Pradesh–Karnataka and Tamil Nadu borders in Tirupati and Chittoor districts, a trip across borders is all it takes to get fuel at lesser prices. The price of petrol in AP crossed the Rs 120 mark on Tuesday, following a hike of Rs 0.80 per litre.

Vehicle users, especially those operating long-distance trucks, taxis and private travels, living in areas close to the border region, have been venturing into neighbouring states frequently for fuel.

 

As per the reports, one can save at least Rs 9-10 per litre of petrol and Rs 5-6 per litre diesel by taking a trip to TN. People living close to Karnataka border can save Rs 10-11 on petrol and Rs 12 on diesel.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been revised eight times since March 22. This took the petrol price to Rs 121.24 and diesel to Rs 106.77 in the Chittoor district by Tuesday, according to the price list provided by petroleum companies.

As petrol prices in the state continue to rise, people living in the border areas are looking for cheaper ways to fill their tanks. Many are making a beeline to fuel outlets located on the borders of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This is more in the case of bulk purchasers like operators of long-distance trucks, buses and private travels, who prefer to fill fuel tanks in the neighbouring states. As a result, fuel outlets in the border areas of AP are witnessing a drop in sales.

 

At present, in the bordering mandals of Chittoor district, petrol is sold at Rs 121.24 per litre (as on April 5) while it cost Rs 109.15 and Rs 110.97 at outlets in Karnataka and TN respectively. Similarly, diesel is sold at Rs 106.77 per litre here, while it is being sold at Rs 93.01 and Rs 101.05 per litre (as on April 5), in Karnataka and TN, respectively.

Many from Venkatagiri Kota mandal and surrounding areas are rushing to fuel outlets in the border towns of Karnataka, while people from Satyavedu, Kuppam, Nagalapuram, Nagari, Vijayakumar and surrounding areas are crossing the borders of Tamil Nadu to get fuel.

 

Some fuel outlets on the other side of the borders are erecting signboards, highlighting the price advantage AP people receive by filling their vehicle tanks at their bunk. Some outlets on the borders of Karnataka are even distributing pamphlets in the nearby towns and villages of AP, highlighting the difference in prices.

