Pilot project to manufacture value-added material from waste in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that AP has a clear policy on waste collection and is seriously thinking about how to recycle or reuse non-biodegradable waste.

The chief minister held a meeting with representatives of Global Alliance for Sustainable Planet (GASP) for starting a pilot project to manufacture value-added materials from garbage. This would be done as part of implementation of eco-friendly methods for sustainable growth.

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Tuesday, the chief minister said the pilot project should be linked with the Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam programme and turn the beaches clean. “It is good that the collected plastic waste is recycled,” he said.

He said the state government has been seriously looking into recycling and reuse of non bio- degradable materials. "The experience of GASP should be of help in this.

The state government has set up 10,777 Rytu Bharosa Kendras ( RBKs)."

"A kiosk is arranged in each RBK. Agriculture and horticulture assistants are also working from there. Seeds and fertilizers are being supplied through RBKs after the state certifies the quality. He said every crop is being recorded online, e cropped and geo tagged so that the subsidies of the government can reach the beneficiary easily and compensation to crop loss can be provided," the CM said.

The chief minister said RBKs have been playing a vital role in all these activities and they would become centers for natural farming in future. There is a need to strengthen RBKs and encourage hiring centers for natural farming. Such farming methods should not be confined to labs and they should reach up to farmers in every village, he said.

Jagan said there is the need to fix remunerative prices to natural farming products. The difference of price of regular farming and natural farming products should be clearly seen. Natural farming products should be certified.

The state government aims to set up a university for natural farming and start a graduation course in this subject. As for eco-tourism, the chief minister asked officials to provide employment opportunities to locals.

GASP representative, renowned international designer and Parley for the Oceans founder Cyrill Gutsch has given a presentation on plastic waste removal and recycling. He expressed concern over pollution of oceans due to plastic waste and said it is important to recycle it and follow environment-friendly policies. Only nine per cent of the 150 million tonnes of single-use plastic products is being recycled and the remaining is a cause of concern.

Turning plastic waste into value-added products using eco-friendly methods would pave the way for a new economy, he said.

Cyrill Gutsch explained to the chief minister the process of preparation of building construction materials, furniture, clothes, shoes and other value-added products through plastic waste by Parley company, a subsidiary of GASP.

The representatives of GASP briefed the CM on the eco-tourism project in Uttarakhand. There is scope for development of eco-tourism in Araku, Ananthagiri and Rampachodavaram areas. The chief minister advised officials to prepare plans on this.