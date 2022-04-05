Nation Current Affairs 05 Apr 2022 Pilot project to man ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pilot project to manufacture value-added material from waste in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 5, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Jagan holds meeting with representatives of GASP for starting a pilot project to manufacture value-added materials from garbage
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that AP has a clear policy on waste collection and is seriously thinking about how to recycle or reuse non-biodegradable waste.

The chief minister held a meeting with representatives of Global Alliance for Sustainable Planet (GASP) for starting a pilot project to manufacture value-added materials from garbage. This would be done as part of implementation of eco-friendly methods for sustainable growth.

 

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Tuesday, the chief minister said the pilot project should be linked with the Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam programme and turn the beaches clean. “It is good that the collected plastic waste is recycled,” he said.

He said the state government has been seriously looking into recycling and reuse of non bio- degradable materials. "The experience of GASP should be of help in this.

The state government has set up 10,777 Rytu Bharosa Kendras ( RBKs)."

"A kiosk is arranged in each RBK. Agriculture and horticulture assistants are also working from there. Seeds and fertilizers are being supplied through RBKs after the state certifies the quality. He said every crop is being recorded online, e cropped and geo tagged so that the subsidies of the government can reach the beneficiary easily and compensation to crop loss can be provided," the CM said.

 

The chief minister said RBKs have been playing a vital role in all these activities and they would become centers for natural farming in future. There is a need to strengthen RBKs and encourage hiring centers for natural farming. Such farming methods should not be confined to labs and they should reach up to farmers in every village, he said.

Jagan said there is the need to fix remunerative prices to natural farming products. The difference of price of regular farming and natural farming products should be clearly seen. Natural farming products should be certified.

 

The state government aims to set up a university for natural farming and start a graduation course in this subject. As for eco-tourism, the chief minister asked  officials to provide employment opportunities to locals.

GASP representative, renowned international designer and Parley for the Oceans founder Cyrill Gutsch has given a presentation on plastic waste removal and recycling. He expressed concern over pollution of oceans due to plastic waste and said it is important to recycle it and follow environment-friendly policies. Only nine per cent of the 150 million tonnes of single-use plastic products is being recycled and the remaining is a cause of concern.

 

Turning plastic waste into value-added products using eco-friendly methods would pave the way for a new economy, he said.

Cyrill Gutsch explained to the chief minister the process of preparation of building construction materials, furniture, clothes, shoes and other value-added products through plastic waste by Parley company, a subsidiary of GASP.

The representatives of GASP briefed the CM on the eco-tourism project in Uttarakhand. There is scope for development of eco-tourism in Araku, Ananthagiri and Rampachodavaram areas. The chief minister advised  officials to prepare plans on this.

 

...
Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, global alliance for sustainable planet (gasp)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

The mid-day meals in the government-run and aided schools are provided by Manna Trust, and the GHMC's Annapurna meals are prepared by the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust. (Representational Photo:DC)

Mid-day meals: Kids get broken rice, watery dal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI)

Dedicate to seva: Modi to BJP MPs

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lakhimpur: SC reserves order on victims' plea challenging Ashish Mishra's Bail

Supreme Court (PTI)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

There will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export, WHO said. (Representational image: PTI)

Attacks on civilians orchestrated by Pak, shows frustration of terrorists: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh (PTI)

Two ex-NLFB militants killed, ASP injured in Assam gun-battle

Assam has witnessed a spurt in police encounters since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 10 last year. (Representational image: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->