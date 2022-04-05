Nation Current Affairs 05 Apr 2022 Attacks on civilians ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Attacks on civilians orchestrated by Pak, shows frustration of terrorists: J&K DGP

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2022, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 1:14 pm IST
The DGP said such acts will not be tolerated and action against the perpetrators will be taken in due course of time
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh (PTI)
 Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh (PTI)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the recent attacks on civilians in the Union Territory have been orchestrated by Pakistan and are a sign of frustration of terror groups.

"These acts are simply due to the frustration of terror groups and diktats from their masters sitting in Pakistan. It will not deter us in discharging our duties and ensuring peace at all costs. The security forces are committed to this," Singh, the director general of police said.

 

He said such acts will not be tolerated and action against the perpetrators will be taken in due course of time.

"These attacks are condemnable and have been rightly condemned in the civil society. These acts are inhuman and will not be tolerated at any cost," Singh told PTI after the wreath-laying ceremony for Head Constable Vishal Kumar of the CRPF, who was killed in a militant attack at Maisuma on Monday.

In two other incidents on Monday, two non-local labourers were injured in a terror attack in Pulwama while a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper was injured in a similar attack in Shopian.

 

"The security forces -- CRPF, J&K Police -- are discharging their responsibilities. We pay our respects to our slain colleague and our best wishes for the injured colleague for speedy recovery," Singh said.

The DGP said other incidents in which migrant labourers were attacked and a minority community member was targeted "are signs of barbaric and beastly acts".

Responding to a question, Singh said security forces have responded proportionately to the increased activity of over ground workers (OGW) of the terror groups.

 

"The OGW presence has always been there. When their presence increases, the action by police and security forces also increases accordingly. If you look at the statistics, we have eliminated 42 terrorists in the last three months and a higher number of OGWs have been acted against as per law," he said.

The DGP said the local people of Jammu and Kashmir have been welcoming of the outsiders as they help in agriculture, horticulture and construction activities.

"That's why the civil society has condemned these attacks," he added. 

 

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, attacks on civilians, j&k dgp
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

India's economic plight worse than Sri Lanka's: Mamata Banerjee

Assam has witnessed a spurt in police encounters since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 10 last year. (Representational image: ANI)

Two ex-NLFB militants killed, ASP injured in Assam gun-battle

: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, at Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Unity at all levels: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Parliamentary Party meeting

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)

Lakhimpur: SC reserves order on victims' plea challenging Ashish Mishra's Bail

Supreme Court (PTI)

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

There will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export, WHO said. (Representational image: PTI)

Two ex-NLFB militants killed, ASP injured in Assam gun-battle

Assam has witnessed a spurt in police encounters since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 10 last year. (Representational image: ANI)

India, Nepal mend fences

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, after signing of agreement ceremony in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->