Nation Current Affairs 05 Apr 2022 AP: ‘Foul play ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP: ‘Foul play’ in posting in-charge officers in factories dept

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Apr 5, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
No standard procedure has been adopted to appoint officers either on a regular basis or as in-charge officers
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: Even as the AP government has taken up the decentralisation of administration by restructuring districts for good governance, the factories department’s move to arrange in-charge officers in districts lacked transparency and there are allegations of foul play.

The department of factories made certain arrangements for the revamped 26 districts by posting officials as district in-charge to coordinate with the district administration for works pertaining to the department.

 

In some districts, the existing deputy chief inspectors of factories have been retained in the same districts. In some cases, they have been shifted as in-charge inspector of factories to other districts and vice versa.

For instance, in Chittoor, the existing deputy chief inspector of factories has been shifted to Tirupati and the same official has been posted as in-charge inspector of factories for Chittoor. In the case of Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa, all the three existing deputy chief inspectors of factories have been retained in the same position and they also have been made in-charge inspectors for Sri Satyasai, Nandyala and Annamayya districts.

 

There is no mention of the existing deputy inspectors of factories from erstwhile districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Srikakulam, as to where they have been shifted and in what capacity. The memo issued by the director of factories is not clear about this.

Moreover, the inspector of factories working in Srikakulam has been made in-charge inspector of factories in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. Similar is the case with several deputy inspectors of factories who have been made in-charge inspectors of factories at districts located at far-off places.

 

Sources in the factories department say that the state government has also made transfer of mainly IAS and IPS officers by retaining the existing collectors and SPs in the same district in a majority of cases and appointing new officers even by elevating some of them to the newly set up districts with an expectation for good governance. But, in the case of the factories department, no standard procedure has been adopted to appoint officers either on a regular basis or as in-charge officers. This hinted at acts of favouritism and corruption.

Moreover, the department faces a staff crunch with over 10 posts of inspector of factories remaining vacant for a long time even as these officials play the main role at the field level in the districts in the issuing of licences to set up factories and also to keep a tab on their day-to-day functioning to ensure industrial safety in the state.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh new districts, inspectors of factories, corruption
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

The mid-day meals in the government-run and aided schools are provided by Manna Trust, and the GHMC's Annapurna meals are prepared by the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust. (Representational Photo:DC)

Mid-day meals: Kids get broken rice, watery dal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI)

Dedicate to seva: Modi to BJP MPs

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lakhimpur: SC reserves order on victims' plea challenging Ashish Mishra's Bail

Supreme Court (PTI)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

There will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export, WHO said. (Representational image: PTI)

Attacks on civilians orchestrated by Pak, shows frustration of terrorists: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh (PTI)

Two ex-NLFB militants killed, ASP injured in Assam gun-battle

Assam has witnessed a spurt in police encounters since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 10 last year. (Representational image: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->