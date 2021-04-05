Nation Current Affairs 05 Apr 2021 Simhachalam temple c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Simhachalam temple closes sanctum sanctorum due to spike in COVID-19 cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 5, 2021, 6:49 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2021, 6:49 am IST
The authorities are yet to take a decision on the conduct of ensuing famous festivals that are held annually in the temple
The temple authorities said the number of devotees visiting the temple has increased and proportionately the positive cases were also going up. (DC file photo)
 The temple authorities said the number of devotees visiting the temple has increased and proportionately the positive cases were also going up. (DC file photo)

Visakhapatnam: The Simhachalam temple closed the sanctum sanctorum for an indefinite period due to the surge of Coronavirus cases in the state and across the country. An order in this regard came into effect from Sunday.

As part of the closure orders, the temple authorities stopped the Astottara Satanam Archana and Ati Sheegra Darshan. However, Swarna Pushparchana and Sahasranamarchana with a limited number of priests and people would continue in the inner temple.

 

Hereafter the devotees would be allowed only up to the Bhogamandalam, the order said. The temple authorities said the number of devotees visiting the temple has increased and proportionately the positive cases were also going up. Temple priests and staff getting infected would hamper the services to the deity, they said. As the cases reduced in the last winter, the priest stopped wearing masks as it was affecting the reciting of vedic hymns.
Endowment officials said they would follow the Covid-19 protocols strictly and will not allow devotees without masks and sanitisation.

 

The authorities are yet to take a decision on the conduct of ensuing famous festivals that are held annually in the temple.

...
Tags: simhachalam temple closed due to coivd, covid cases rise in ap, simhachalam temple closed due to covid positive cases increase
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 05 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Several MLAs and ministers are involved in the drugs racket, Bandi alleged and asked why the Chief Minister was not taking action against such leaders. — DC file photo

KCR neglecting BC interests, says Telangana BJP chief

Those living in GHMC limits and whose Aadhaar seeding was not completed would also receive water bills for January, February and March and the amount would be adjusted or reverted based on their respective arrears. — Representational image

Free drinking water for GHMC area residents only

The price of palm oil fruit per tonne went up from Rs 10,809 to Rs 12,031 per tonne in March last year. — Representational image

Farmers turn to palm tree cultivation as returns are high

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses media representatives, at Sualkuchi in Kamrup, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (PTI)

Amit Shah asks forces to launch operation against Maoists



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chinese hackers targeted India's power grid system through malware: Report

On October 12, a grid failure in Mumbai resulted in massive power outages, stopping trains on tracks, hampering those working from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and hitting the stuttering economic activity hard. (Representational Image/AFP)

India records 68,020 new COVID cases, highest single-day spike since October

Medical workers note down details of tourists for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at India Gate lawns in New Delhi on March 27, 2021. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

Amit Shah asks forces to launch operation against Maoists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses media representatives, at Sualkuchi in Kamrup, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (PTI)

Reshuffle among Mumbai police, 86 cops transferred

In all, 65 officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch alone were shunted out, some of them to the traffic department. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh COVID-19 cases

Health workers prepare to takes swab samples to test for COVID-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, on March 23, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham