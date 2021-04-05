Nation Current Affairs 05 Apr 2021 Government determine ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government determined to end Naxal menace, says Amit Shah

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2021, 1:46 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2021, 1:46 pm IST
The Home Minister paid tributes to the 22 security personnel who were killed by naxals in Chhattisgarh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to the 14 CRPF Personnel who lost their lives in Bijapur Naxal attack, in Jagdalpur, Monday, April 5, 2021. (PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to the 14 CRPF Personnel who lost their lives in Bijapur Naxal attack, in Jagdalpur, Monday, April 5, 2021. (PTI)

Raipur/ New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the government is determined to take the ongoing fight against the unrest created by naxals to its logical conclusion.

The minister, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh, made the comment after paying tributes to the 22 security personnel who were killed by naxals in the state on Saturday.

 

"Paid tributes to the brave security personnel who were martyred while fighting the naxalites at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The country will never forget your bravery and sacrifice. The whole country stands behind the bereaved families. We are determined to take the ongoing fight against the unrest created by the naxals to its logical conclusion," said Shah.

The minister will chair a meeting at the Police Coordination Centre in Jagdalpur to review the security situation arising out of Saturday's incident and also meet some of the injured security personnel in hospitals, an official said.

 

Thirty security personnel were injured in the ambush by naxals and were admitted to different hospitals in the state, officials had said on Sunday.

After arriving in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur town from Delhi, Shah paid his last respects at the Police Lines here, where the mortal remains of 14 personnel were kept in coffins draped with the national flag.

Besides Shah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other dignitaries also laid wreaths on the coffins.

This is Shah's first visit to the Bastar region of the state after assuming charge of Union home minister, an official said.

 

The review meeting in Jagdalpur, will be attended by Chief Minister Baghel, senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he said.

Shah will then leave for the Basaguda camp of the CRPF in Bijapur in a chopper and will have an interaction and lunch with the CRPF and state police personnel there, he said.

Security personnel were ambushed by naxals when they were out on a combing operation in a forest along the Bijapur and Sukma districts of the state.

Out of the total 22 fatalities, the CRPF lost eight men, including seven commandos of the CoBRA battalion (CRPF's elite unit) and one jawan of the Bastariya battalion, eight of the other deceased were from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and six from the Special Task Force (STF).

 

One CRPF inspector is still missing, officials said.

The home minister on Sunday vowed to give a befitting response to the Naxals and said that the battle against the extremists will be won through joint efforts by the central and state governments.

...
Tags: crpf personnel, bijapur naxal attack, jagdalpur, amit shah in chhattisgarh
Location: India, Chhatisgarh


Latest From Nation

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns

Former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (PTI file photo)

Bombay HC asks CBI to probe corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside shopping mall in Mumbai, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)

COVID-19: India records over one lakh new cases in single day for first time

Following steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Telangana, people visit the Urban Primary Health Center at Bholakpur to take COVID vaccination. (DC/P. Surendra)

Daily COVID-19 cases triple in a week in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: India records over one lakh new cases in single day for first time

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside shopping mall in Mumbai, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Chinese hackers targeted India's power grid system through malware: Report

On October 12, a grid failure in Mumbai resulted in massive power outages, stopping trains on tracks, hampering those working from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and hitting the stuttering economic activity hard. (Representational Image/AFP)

India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh COVID-19 cases

Health workers prepare to takes swab samples to test for COVID-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, on March 23, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Five jawans killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

The encounter took place near Jonagunda village situated along the Sukma-Bijapur border when a joint team of security forces were out on a counterinsurgency operation. (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Bandh: Farmers gather near national highways, key roads in Punjab, Haryana

A group of farmers who were holding a protest in Zirakpur and Kharar towns in Punjab, both on the outskirts of Chandigarh, said they were allowing ambulances and other emergency vehicles to pass. (AFP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham