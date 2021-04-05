Daily COVID-19 cases triple in a week in Telangana

Following steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Telangana, people visit the Urban Primary Health Center at Bholakpur to take COVID vaccination. (DC/P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Daily COVID-19 cases being reported from across Telangana have tripled in just one week, causing serious concern among health department officials. The state reported 1,097 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.13 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,723 with six more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

On April 3, new cases reported stood at 1,321, up from 403 on March 28.

In Hyderabad city and the GHMC area, the daily Covid-19 cases have doubled in the same period while in the neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts, the cases increased by three and four times over the past seven days.

The total number of cases stood at 3,13,237 while with 268 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,02,768.

The state has 8,746 active cases and 43,070 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 1.04 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.80 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.65 per cent, while it was 92.8 per cent in the country.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 302, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 138 and Rangareddy 116, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 4.

A week ago, on March 28, the GHMC had reported 146 cases, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 40, and Ranga Reddy district with 34 cases. Hyderabad city, along with these two periurban districts, have emerged as the drivers of the second wave of Covid-19.

Incidentally, Nizamabad district, which had 10 new cases on March 28, reported 96 cases, a nine-fold increase in just one week.

Only four districts, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Mulugu and Warangal Rural reported Covid-19 cases in the single digits.

There has also been a significant increase in the number active Covid-19 cases this past week. From 4,583, the number of cases in this category zoomed to 7,923 Saturday even as those in isolation — whether at home or at institutions — leapt from 1,815 on March 28 to 3,866.

According to a separate release, over 12 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2.60 lakh got their second shot also as of April 4.

How TS fared in a week

Date: Daily cases

March 28: 403

March 29: 463

March 30: 684

March 31: 887

April 1: 965

April 2: 1,078

April 3: 1,321

April 4: 1,097