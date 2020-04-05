 LIVE !  :  With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna) Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Here's what to expect
 
Nation Current Affairs 05 Apr 2020 Tamil Nadu records t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu records two more deaths

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2020, 8:42 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2020, 8:42 am IST
TN added another 74 positive cases of coronavirus infection, taking the total count in the state to 485
A worker disinfects the streets in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
 A worker disinfects the streets in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu recorded two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, both having a connection to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, as it added a significant number of positive cases with travel history to the national capital for the religious meet.

With a section of people showing a "casual" attitude towards the lockdown enforced by the government to prevent the spread of the contagion, business hours of shops selling essential items were cut down to restrict public movement.

 

Chief minister K Palaniswami appealed against giving a communal colour to the spread of the disease and requested people to avoid religious congregations and strictly maintain social distancing.

On Saturday, the virus-triggered fatalities in the state touched three, even as the overall confirmed cases stood at 485, next only to Maharashtra with 635 infected persons.

A 51-year-old man from Villupuram and a woman aged 53 from Theni succumbed to the virus on Saturday, with the previous victim being a 54-year-old male from Madurai who died last week.

The deceased from Villupuram had earlier travelled to Delhi to attend the Tablighi Jamaat event and was undergoing treatment at the Villupuram Medical College Hospital.

He died this morning after developing difficulty in breathing, the Health department said.

Later in the day, the women breathed her last at the Theni Medical College Hospital. She was a contact of her COVID-19 positive husband, who had visited Delhi earlier to participate in the Nizamuddin religious meet.

Citing her case, health secretary Beela Rajesh stressed on the need for persons having attended the Jamaat meet to voluntarily turn up before authorities for medical attention.

"That is why the chief minister and the government have been repeatedly asking people to come forward if they had gone to attend that religious conference in New Delhi," she said.

Further, the state added another 74 positive cases of coronavirus infection, taking the total in the state to 485.

Of the 74, as many as 73 had attended the Nizamuddin event, while the other person had been in contact with a person who had travelled abroad, Rajesh said.

Rajesh said while the whole world was facing a challenge to contain the disease, COVID-19 for India was like a 'medical disaster'.

"For a country like ours, it is a medical disaster. We cannot predict how the condition of a (coronavirus) patient will change," she said, adding that the government's focus was on containment activities and encouraging social distancing.

She said the containment activities have been increased and so far 7.23 lakh households with a population of 29 lakh have been screened by over 11,000 field staff of the health department.

The containment zones have been set up based on the number of positive cases an area or a locality has reported.

While the state's total positive cases as on Saturday stood at 485, as many as 437 of them had attended the religious meet, according to government data.

Meanwhile, the government imposed fresh curbs and announced curtailing the business hours of shops selling essential commodities by 90 minutes.

The move came a day after Palaniswami warned of tightening the ongoing lockdown as many were not following the prohibitory orders clamped to implement it and were "casual" about it.

"To further curtail public movement, the time allowed for them (people) to buy essential items is being revised from 6 am to 1 pm and this would come into effect from April 5 (Sunday)," he said in a statement.

Currently, shops selling essential items are allowed to transact business from 6 am to 2.30 pm.

Further, he also appealed that "people should avoid giving communal colour to this (virus) and should not show hatred to those affected by it," he said.

His appeal came at a time when Nizamuddin West in Delhi has emerged as an epicentre for the spread of coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat from March 1-15 and returned to their states.

The virus-affected persons should be shown love and compassion, the chief minister added.

...
Tags: chief minister edappadi k palainiswami, tablighi jamaat, health secretary dr beela rajesh, theni medical college, nizamuddin corona cases, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus update, villupuram medical college hospital
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

112 French nationals stranded in Kerala and Tamil Nadu evacuated
Tamil Nadu zeroes in on hotspots as positive cases rise to 411

Latest From Nation

AP Photo

Covid19: Death toll rises to 77, cases climb to 3,374 across the country

Of the new cases, six are from Kasaragod district and one each from Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur districts. (PTI)

11 more test positive for Covid in Kerala, 1.71 lakh under observation

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Opening Karnataka borders to Kerala will be like embracing death: Yediyurappa

Shoppers observing social distancing in Telangana. (PIB Image)

43 new positive cases in Telangana, no deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nearly 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members, contacts quarantined across the country: MHA

PTI Photo

Covid19 cases rise to 62 in Haryana

A worker sanitises a residetial colony as a preventive measure against Covid19 in Faridabad, Haryana. PTI Photo

MP records two new Covid19 deaths, toll climbs to 10

: A medic checks the temperature of a suspected COVID-19 patient during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. PTI Photo

Maharashtra: 47 new Covid19 cases reported, total jumps to 537

A municipal worker sprays disinfectant to tackle coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai. PTI Photo

India's Covid19 death toll climbs to 68, over 2,900 cases reported

Indian paramedics prepare to transport a group of residents to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham