Rajasthan reports five new Covid19 cases, one fatality
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajasthan reports five new Covid19 cases, one fatality

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2020, 11:15 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2020, 11:17 am IST
The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 210
Medics and police personnel clap as locals obey the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, near Nagori gate in Jodhpur.PTI Photo
Jaipur: An 82-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run SMS Hospital here on Sunday even as Rajasthan recorded five more cases of the virus, an official said.

The virus has so far claimed five lives in the state.

 

"An 82-year-old man died at SMS Hospital in Jaipur today. He was admitted yesterday. Further details are awaited. Six new cases have come up, including the patient who died," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 210

...
Tags: covid-19 india, covid-19 updates
Location: India, Rajasthan


