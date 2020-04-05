Lockdown may continue beyond April 14 in AP and Telangana

Hyderabad: Even as the Centre is planning to lift the nationwide lockdown in a phased manner from April 14 in states that do not register new coronavirus cases, the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the Telugu states is worrying the two state governments.

In the beginning, the two states, particularly AP, were in control of the situation. However, in the last three days, the number of coronavirus positive cases has seen a sudden jump in both states after many followers of Tablighi Jamaat returned from the Delhi meeting.

While the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 180, the figure in Telangana state is 170 plus.

Both administrations have now decided to intensify their operations against coronavirus in the coming 10 days. Their aim is to bring down the number of new cases to a minimum, so that they could start lifting the lockdown from April 14. However, if the Covid-19 cases continue rising, the states will have no choice but to prolong the lockdown.

Both states have been losing revenues heavily due to the lockdown, particularly at a time when they are facing a cash crunch.

A lockdown beyond April 14 would indicate the financial situation of both the states going from bad to worse.