Nation Current Affairs 05 Apr 2020 Lockdown may continu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lockdown may continue beyond April 14 in AP and Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Apr 5, 2020, 11:44 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2020, 11:44 am IST
The recent surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the Telugu states is worrying the two state governments
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

Hyderabad: Even as the Centre is planning to lift the nationwide lockdown in a phased manner from April 14 in states that do not register new coronavirus cases, the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the Telugu states is worrying the two state governments.

In the beginning, the two states, particularly AP, were in control of the situation. However, in the last three days, the number of coronavirus positive cases has seen a sudden jump in both states after many followers of Tablighi Jamaat returned from the Delhi meeting.

 

While the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 180, the figure in Telangana state is 170 plus.

Both administrations have now decided to intensify their operations against coronavirus in the coming 10 days. Their aim is to bring down the number of new cases to a minimum, so that they could start lifting the lockdown from April 14. However, if the Covid-19 cases continue rising, the states will have no choice but to prolong the lockdown.

Both states have been losing revenues heavily due to the lockdown, particularly at a time when they are facing a cash crunch.

A lockdown beyond April 14 would indicate the financial situation of both the states going from bad to worse.

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, 21 day lockdown, telugu states, coronavirus (covid-19), andhra pradesh, tablighi jamaat, nizamuddin corona cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

43 new positive cases in Telangana, no deaths
Andhra Pradesh records first Covid death as 55-yr-old succumbs

Latest From Nation

A man arranges earthen lamps at his shop during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Kozhikode, Kerala. PTI Photo

PM's light show on Sunday: How to avoid a grid collapse

AP Photo

Jharkhand reports third Covid19 case

PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Is mass switching off of lights advisable?

A worker carries a sack of flour on his shoulder during countrywide 21 days lockdown amid concern over the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj, UP. AP Photo

Lockdown in UP to be lifted on April 15, says CM Yogi Adityanath



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid19: Death toll rises to 77, cases climb to 3,374 across the country

AP Photo

Coronavirus Lockdown: 40,000 Indian seafarers stranded across globe

Representative Image. (AFP)

Coronavirus deaths in India surge to 77, cases tally 3,374: Health ministry

North MCD workers sanitize a locality in the Civil Lines area in the view of the coronavirus outbreak during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climb to 661 with 26 new patients

Municipal workers shift beds to a makeshift quarantine centre for COVID-19 related cases, being set up as the first one in Borivali, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Rajasthan reports five new Covid19 cases, one fatality

Medics and police personnel clap as locals obey the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, near Nagori gate in Jodhpur.PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham