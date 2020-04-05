Nation Current Affairs 05 Apr 2020 Decision on reopenin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Decision on reopening schools, colleges on April 14 after reviewing virus situation

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2020, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2020, 4:34 pm IST
The govt will ensure there is no academic loss to students if schools and colleges needed to remain shut beyond April 14
A few customers at the wholesale vegetables market in Darya Ganj during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 A few customers at the wholesale vegetables market in Darya Ganj during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: The government will take a decision on reopening of schools and colleges on April 14 after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Sunday.

In an interview to PTI, he said the safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to the government and his ministry is prepared to ensure there is no academic loss to students if schools and colleges needed to remain shut beyond April 14.

 

"It is difficult to take a decision at the moment. We will review the situation on April 14 and depending upon the circumstances, a decision will be taken on whether schools and colleges can be reopened now or have to be closed for more time," Pokhriyal said when asked about his Ministry's post-lockdown plan.

"There are 34 crore students in the country, more than America's population. They are our biggest treasure. Safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to the government," he added.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on April 14. There have been indications from the government that the lockdown may not be extended.

However, classes in schools and colleges were already suspended before the lockdown was announced.

"The classes are already being conducted online using various government platforms like Swayam. We are prepared to ensure there is no academic loss to students if need arises to keep schools, colleges closed after April 14.

"I am regularly reviewing the plan of action being followed by schools and colleges during the lockdown. A plan is also ready for conducting pending exams and evaluation as soon as the situation improves and the lockdown is lifted," Nishank said.

...
Tags: coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Forensic officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct an investigation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

8 Malaysian Tablighis men, trying to flee India by a special flight, caught at IGIA

Representational Image. (AFP)

Authorities get tough in Tamil Nadu, meat outlets sealed for violations

Representational image

5 infiltrators, 3 Army jawans killed in ongoing gunfight in Keran area of LoC

: Forensic officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct an investigation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

76 Tablighi Jamaat members placed in quarantine in Muzaffarnagar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus Lockdown: 40,000 Indian seafarers stranded across globe

Representative Image. (AFP)

8 Malaysian Tablighis men, trying to flee India by a special flight, caught at IGIA

Forensic officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct an investigation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

76 Tablighi Jamaat members placed in quarantine in Muzaffarnagar

: Forensic officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct an investigation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Jharkhand reports third Covid19 case

AP Photo

PM's light show on Sunday: How to avoid a grid collapse

A man arranges earthen lamps at his shop during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Kozhikode, Kerala. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham