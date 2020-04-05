Nation Current Affairs 05 Apr 2020 Coronavirus deaths i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus deaths in India surge to 77, cases tally 3,374: Health ministry

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,030, as many as 266 people were either cured and discharged, and one had migrated
North MCD workers sanitize a locality in the Civil Lines area in the view of the coronavirus outbreak during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 North MCD workers sanitize a locality in the Civil Lines area in the view of the coronavirus outbreak during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 3,374 on Sunday while the death toll rose to 77, according to Union Health Ministry data.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,030, as many as 266 people were either cured of the disease and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.

 

In its updated data around 9 am, the health ministry reported two new fatalities — one each from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 24, followed by Gujarat 10, Telengana seven, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi six each and Punjab five.

Karnataka has reported four deaths, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu each have recorded three fatalities. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala.

Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh each have reported one fatality, according to the data.

The highest number of confirmed cases was reported from Maharashtra at 490, followed by Tamil Nadu at 485 and Delhi 445. Kerala has 306 positive cases so far, while the number of cases has gone up to 269 in Telangana and 227 in Uttar Pradesh.

There are 200 cases in Rajasthan and 161 cases in Andhra Pradesh. COVID-19 cases have risen to 144 in Karnataka, followed by 105 in Gujarat and 104 in Madhya Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir has 92 cases so far and West Bengal has 69. Punjab has reported 57 infections so far, followed by Haryana at 49. Thirty people are afflicted with COVID-19 in Bihar, while Assam has 24 cases. Uttarakhand has 22 cases, followed by Odisha at 20 cases, Chandigarh at 18 infections, and Ladakh with 14.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while Chhattisgarh has nine infections. Goa has reported seven COVID-19 cases, followed by Himachal Pradesh with six and Puducherry with five cases.

Jharkhand and Manipur have reported two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradeh have reported one infection each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the Union health ministry said on its website.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, covid19 cases india, coronavirus cases in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Coronavirus caused lockdown is healing the holy Ganga
Coronavirus batters US economy as 10 million file jobless claims

Latest From Nation

A man arranges earthen lamps at his shop during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Kozhikode, Kerala. PTI Photo

PM's light show on Sunday: How to avoid a grid collapse

AP Photo

Jharkhand reports third Covid19 case

PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Is mass switching off of lights advisable?

A worker carries a sack of flour on his shoulder during countrywide 21 days lockdown amid concern over the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj, UP. AP Photo

Lockdown in UP to be lifted on April 15, says CM Yogi Adityanath



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid19: Death toll rises to 77, cases climb to 3,374 across the country

AP Photo

Coronavirus Lockdown: 40,000 Indian seafarers stranded across globe

Representative Image. (AFP)

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climb to 661 with 26 new patients

Municipal workers shift beds to a makeshift quarantine centre for COVID-19 related cases, being set up as the first one in Borivali, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Rajasthan reports five new Covid19 cases, one fatality

Medics and police personnel clap as locals obey the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, near Nagori gate in Jodhpur.PTI Photo

Nearly 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members, contacts quarantined across the country: MHA

PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham