Nation Current Affairs 05 Apr 2020 Coronavirus cases in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climb to 661 with 26 new patients

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Out of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, four from Pimpri Chinchwad township, three from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad
Municipal workers shift beds to a makeshift quarantine centre for COVID-19 related cases, being set up as the first one in Borivali, in Mumbai. PTI photo
 Municipal workers shift beds to a makeshift quarantine centre for COVID-19 related cases, being set up as the first one in Borivali, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai: As many as 26 new coronavirus patients were reported from Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total such cases in the state to 661, a health official said.

Out of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, four from its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, three from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad, he said.

 

Asked about any new cases from Mumbai, the official said, The figures are being verified, hence Mumbai figures will be released later."

So far, 32 people in the state have died of coronavirus while 52 people have been discharged after recovery.

...
Tags: maharashtra coronavirus, coronavirus in india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Modi blackout may cause grid collapse, says Maharashtra minister

Latest From Nation

A man arranges earthen lamps at his shop during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Kozhikode, Kerala. PTI Photo

PM's light show on Sunday: How to avoid a grid collapse

AP Photo

Jharkhand reports third Covid19 case

PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Is mass switching off of lights advisable?

A worker carries a sack of flour on his shoulder during countrywide 21 days lockdown amid concern over the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj, UP. AP Photo

Lockdown in UP to be lifted on April 15, says CM Yogi Adityanath



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid19: Death toll rises to 77, cases climb to 3,374 across the country

AP Photo

Coronavirus Lockdown: 40,000 Indian seafarers stranded across globe

Representative Image. (AFP)

Coronavirus deaths in India surge to 77, cases tally 3,374: Health ministry

North MCD workers sanitize a locality in the Civil Lines area in the view of the coronavirus outbreak during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Rajasthan reports five new Covid19 cases, one fatality

Medics and police personnel clap as locals obey the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, near Nagori gate in Jodhpur.PTI Photo

Nearly 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members, contacts quarantined across the country: MHA

PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham