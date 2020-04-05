 LIVE !  :  With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna) Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Here's what to expect
 
Nation Current Affairs 05 Apr 2020 11 more test positiv ...
Nation, Current Affairs

11 more test positive for Covid in Kerala, 1.71 lakh under observation

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2020, 10:28 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2020, 10:28 am IST
Kerala has so far reported 306 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,71,355 persons are under observation
Of the new cases, six are from Kasaragod district and one each from Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur districts. (PTI)
 Of the new cases, six are from Kasaragod district and one each from Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur districts. (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Eleven people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Saturday, three of whom had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 254, health minister K K Shailaja said.

Of the new cases, six are from Kasaragod district and one each from Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur districts, she said.

 

"Five of the new cases confirmed today are those who returned from Dubai, three came back from the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin, one who came back from Nagpur and two got infected through primary contact locally," she said.

In a relief to the health department, eight patients -- 7 from Kannur and one from Thiruvananthapuram -- were discharged.

Kerala has so far reported 306 confirmed COVID-19 cases and as of now, 1,71,355 persons are under observation.

"As many as 1,70,621 people are under home observation and 734 in hospitals and 174 persons were hospitalised today. A total of 9,744 samples of those who had symptoms were sent for testing and 8,586 reports were negative," Shailaja said.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a video conference with legislators and sought their cooperation in the "joint- fight" against the pandemic.

He urged them to monitor community kitchens in their areas and ensure that food was made available to the needy.

Opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala wanted the government to allot a special fund for local self government institutions to fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, rapid testing for coronavirus started at Pothencode panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district, from where the second COVID-19 death was reported.

The panchayat and a 3-km area around it has been locked down completely in an effort to track down all of those who had come in contact with the deceased man.

The state had received 1,000 rapid testing kits on Friday and at least 2,000 more are expected on Sunday.

With these kits, the results of COVID-19 tests, which takes at least 7-8 hours, will be out in 2.5 hours.

As per the latest health ministry report, Kasaragod has 123 positive cases and 195 are in isolation wards.

Neighbouring Kannur district has 47 positive cases and Ernakulam has 18 cases of COVID-19.

Kozhikode district has the most number of people under observation in the state --21,934, followed by Palakkad where 19,325 are under observation.

...
Tags: ramesh chennithala, chief minister pinarayi vijayan, kk shailaja teacher, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus updates
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Related Stories

Opening Karnataka borders to Kerala will be like embracing death: Yediyurappa
Morning walkers held for violating lockdown norms in Kerala

Latest From Nation

AP Photo

Covid19: Death toll rises to 77, cases climb to 3,374 across the country

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Opening Karnataka borders to Kerala will be like embracing death: Yediyurappa

Shoppers observing social distancing in Telangana. (PIB Image)

43 new positive cases in Telangana, no deaths

A worker disinfects the streets in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu records two more deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nearly 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members, contacts quarantined across the country: MHA

PTI Photo

Covid19 cases rise to 62 in Haryana

A worker sanitises a residetial colony as a preventive measure against Covid19 in Faridabad, Haryana. PTI Photo

MP records two new Covid19 deaths, toll climbs to 10

: A medic checks the temperature of a suspected COVID-19 patient during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. PTI Photo

Maharashtra: 47 new Covid19 cases reported, total jumps to 537

A municipal worker sprays disinfectant to tackle coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai. PTI Photo

India's Covid19 death toll climbs to 68, over 2,900 cases reported

Indian paramedics prepare to transport a group of residents to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham