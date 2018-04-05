search on deccanchronicle.com
Tamil Nadu CM meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Cauvery stir situation

Published Apr 5, 2018, 2:26 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 2:26 am IST
Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and minister for fisheries D. Jayakumar were also present in the meeting.
 Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and apprised him of the situation in the state amidst widespread protests over the Cauvery issue and the anti-Sterlite struggle.  Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and minister for fisheries D. Jayakumar were also present in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, the CM said, “We informed the Governor about the current situation and efforts made by  government on the law and order issue. We also informed him about government’s stand on the Cauvery water issue. The Governor is satisfied with our reply.”

 

Earlier, the CM held a meeting with chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, DGP T.K.Rajendran and commissioner A.K Viswanathan at his residence in the evening. Officials appraised him of the situation.

Tags: edappadi k. palaniswami, banwarilal purohit, cauvery issue
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




