search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court ruling angers Bangalore University teachers, students

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 5, 2018, 3:27 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 3:27 am IST
Hold protest against move to dilute SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act; drop plan to hold bandh.
The Supreme Court ruling has triggered protests and violence across the nation resulting in a Bharat Bandh on April 2 and its implications are now being witnessed in the city as well. (Representational image)
 The Supreme Court ruling has triggered protests and violence across the nation resulting in a Bharat Bandh on April 2 and its implications are now being witnessed in the city as well. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Bangalore University (BU) teachers and students on Wednesday called for a bandh against the recent Supreme Court ruling on the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, which they felt dilutes the Act. On Wednesday students from 21 universities boycotted their classes.

The Karnataka State Universities Teachers’ Council (KSUTC) had also decided to organise a five-day BU bandh. However, later in the day after the intervention of Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Dr I.S. Shivakumar, KSUTC President Prof B.C. Mylarappa and others decided to call off the proposed bandh.

 

The Supreme Court ruling has triggered protests and violence across the nation resulting in a Bharat Bandh on April 2 and its implications are now being witnessed in the city as well. Prof Mylarappa said, “Supreme Court on March 20 passed a judgment on the SC/ST Prevention Act, 1989, which has weakened the power of the law and we would like to call March 20 a black day.”

In its ruling the Supreme Court said the arrest of an accused under the SC/ST Act was not mandatory and recourse to coercive action would be done only after preliminary inquiry and sanction by a competent authority. The court also said that there was no "absolute bar against grant of anticipatory bail in cases under the Atrocities Act, if no prima facie case is made out or where on judicial scrutiny the complaint is found to be prima facie mala fide."

KSUTC President said the violations against Dalits are on rise and this judgment has completely depleted the rights of SC/STs. “Even the Central Home Minister
had stated in the Parliament that there are around 47,000 cases in 2016-17 and there are more than 5,500 violation cases in the state against the people of SC/ST community,” Mylarappa pointed out.

Pankaja, a Sociology student, said, “We are protesting against the recent Supreme Court ruling on the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act. There are already many cases of violations and exploitation against Scheduled Castes and this judgment will lead to more such cases.”

Mylarappa also said the judgment had caused pain amongst the government employees, students, social reformers and activists. We demand the SC to roll back or cancel the order.

In his address BU Vice Chancellor Dr I.S. Shivakumar said, “You all have put out your anxiety on the issue and conducted a peaceful bandh. I would like to tell that the university will stand by you for such issues and continue to support.”

However, he requested the KSUTC and others not to continue with their protests, following which they called off the proposed bandh.

Review petition
The central government has subsequently filed a review petition over the apex court's order. However, denying any dilution of the Act, the Supreme Court declined to stay its ruling and asserted that it wanted to protect innocent people from being punished.

The apex court has listed the Centre's plea after 10 days for detailed hearing and all parties have been asked to file written submissions by then. “Central government has asked to review the plea once again and so we will wait till April 9,” said Mylarappa regarding their next plan of action

Tags: bangalore university, supreme court, sc/st atrocities prevention act
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Contest for ideas to 'convert' gay students in Malaysia sparks outrage

Homosexuality is taboo in Malaysia and the country retains its colonial-era criminal ban on sodomy, with punishments of up to 20 years in prison, caning or a fine (Photo: AFP)
 

This teenager's response to a woman fat shaming her at a bakery is epic

Her post about the incident is getting a lot of love on social media as it has thousands of likes (Photo: Facebook)
 

2018 Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu leads confident India in glitzy opening ceremony

India's flag-bearer PV Sindhu leads a confident and strong Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)
 

Hands-on: Nokia 6 (2018), 7 Plus, 8 Sirocco: Price, specifications and more

The major change that Nokia’s 2018 lineup embraces is the adoption of Android One ROMs, thus ensuring faster updates with a limited amount of bloatware.
 

Video: Man repeatedly hits dog in the head as his friends laugh along

The man is sitting in a car with the dog standing between his legs with his friends filming him (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2018: Full schedule, live streaming, telecast, date and time, squads and more

The tournament which will be spread across 51 days will witness 60 matches being played, with two qualifiers and an eliminator, followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu government: No foul play in polls

Madras high court

NIRF may become mandatory for public institutions: NBA chairperson

Surendra Prasad

Pondicherry University fares poorly this year also

Pondicherry University

Kurangani hill forest fire report in two months

File photo of Kurangani forest fire

Governor Banwarilal Purohit to meet today 3 shortlisted candidates

Anna University
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham