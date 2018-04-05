Supreme Court ruling angers Bangalore University teachers, students

The Supreme Court ruling has triggered protests and violence across the nation resulting in a Bharat Bandh on April 2 and its implications are now being witnessed in the city as well. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Bangalore University (BU) teachers and students on Wednesday called for a bandh against the recent Supreme Court ruling on the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, which they felt dilutes the Act. On Wednesday students from 21 universities boycotted their classes.

The Karnataka State Universities Teachers’ Council (KSUTC) had also decided to organise a five-day BU bandh. However, later in the day after the intervention of Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Dr I.S. Shivakumar, KSUTC President Prof B.C. Mylarappa and others decided to call off the proposed bandh.

The Supreme Court ruling has triggered protests and violence across the nation resulting in a Bharat Bandh on April 2 and its implications are now being witnessed in the city as well. Prof Mylarappa said, “Supreme Court on March 20 passed a judgment on the SC/ST Prevention Act, 1989, which has weakened the power of the law and we would like to call March 20 a black day.”

In its ruling the Supreme Court said the arrest of an accused under the SC/ST Act was not mandatory and recourse to coercive action would be done only after preliminary inquiry and sanction by a competent authority. The court also said that there was no "absolute bar against grant of anticipatory bail in cases under the Atrocities Act, if no prima facie case is made out or where on judicial scrutiny the complaint is found to be prima facie mala fide."

KSUTC President said the violations against Dalits are on rise and this judgment has completely depleted the rights of SC/STs. “Even the Central Home Minister

had stated in the Parliament that there are around 47,000 cases in 2016-17 and there are more than 5,500 violation cases in the state against the people of SC/ST community,” Mylarappa pointed out.

Pankaja, a Sociology student, said, “We are protesting against the recent Supreme Court ruling on the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act. There are already many cases of violations and exploitation against Scheduled Castes and this judgment will lead to more such cases.”

Mylarappa also said the judgment had caused pain amongst the government employees, students, social reformers and activists. We demand the SC to roll back or cancel the order.

In his address BU Vice Chancellor Dr I.S. Shivakumar said, “You all have put out your anxiety on the issue and conducted a peaceful bandh. I would like to tell that the university will stand by you for such issues and continue to support.”

However, he requested the KSUTC and others not to continue with their protests, following which they called off the proposed bandh.

Review petition

The central government has subsequently filed a review petition over the apex court's order. However, denying any dilution of the Act, the Supreme Court declined to stay its ruling and asserted that it wanted to protect innocent people from being punished.

The apex court has listed the Centre's plea after 10 days for detailed hearing and all parties have been asked to file written submissions by then. “Central government has asked to review the plea once again and so we will wait till April 9,” said Mylarappa regarding their next plan of action