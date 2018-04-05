search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court rejects CBI probe into question paper leak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Apr 5, 2018, 2:40 am IST
The petitioners said the agencies have collectively not only failed the young kids but have also shaken their faith over the system.
Students protest outside the PU department after the question paper leak. (Photo: File/DC)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed at the admission stage petitions seeking a CBI probe in the question paper leak of Class 12 Examinations conducted by the CBSE this year and its decision to conduct re-examination in Economics paper.

A bench observed that since it is the discretion of the CBSE to conduct re-examination, the court has no jurisdiction to go into the issue of leak. “We will not interfere.”

 

Counsel said the impact of leak has to be evaluated through a probe. When students are supposed to be in classrooms, they are now on the streets against the CBSE’s decision. They also wanted a direction to the CBSE to conduct the re-examination across India and not in two states.  

The Bench, however, said it would not interfere. As far as Class X was concerned, the court was informed that the CBSE on Tuesday decided not to hold re-examination and it permitted these petitions to be withdrawn.       

The petitioners said the agencies have collectively not only failed the young kids but have also shaken their faith over the system, law and order. 

