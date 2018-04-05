Morph case accused video editor held in Kozhikode

The people had taken out a march to the CI office on Tuesday alleging police laxity in arresting the accused.

Kozhikode: The police nabbed Bibeesh, the first accused and former video editor of Sadayam Shoot and Edit Studio of Vadakara, from Idukki on Wednesday for morphing the pictures of women and blackmailing them. The other two accused, studio owner Dinesan Cherottu Meethal and his brother Satheesan, had already been arrested for facilitating the morphing.

The police had spotted Bibeesh in the forest area of Rajamala in Idukki on Tuesday. They had earlier confiscated a hard disc, where he copied the photographs and video clippings of nearly 45,000 women, mostly shot during functions like marriages and receptions. Three women had filed complaints against him.

The people had taken out a march to the CI office on Tuesday alleging police laxity in arresting the accused. The locals allege that the studio owners were aware of Bibeesh morphing the video clippings and that they encouraged it till he broke ranks with them. The victims alleged that a conspiracy between the police and the CPM delayed the arrest of the studio owners from Malolmukku, as their father is a branch committee member of the party. Kozhikode Rural SP M.K. Pushkaran told reporters that the first accused used to download the photographs of women from Facebook before morphing them and sending them as messages from a fake ID.

Bibeesh was charged under the IT Act as well as IPC 354 D (stalking). He was produced before Vadakara judicial first class magistrate and taken into custody for further interrogation, said the SP.