search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley has kidney illness, may undergo surgery: PTI sources

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2018, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
Arun Jaitley, 65, is undergoing diagnostic tests and doctors have so far indicated that it was a kidney-related ailment.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, has not yet been hospitalised but has been advised to avoid going out in public for fear of infection. (Photo: File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, has not yet been hospitalised but has been advised to avoid going out in public for fear of infection. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is suffering from a kidney ailment and may have to undergo a surgery, sources close to the minister said.

Jaitley, 65, is undergoing diagnostic tests and doctors have so far indicated that it was a kidney-related ailment, they said.

 

The minister, however, has not yet been hospitalised but has been advised to avoid going out in public for fear of infection.

He has not been attending office since Monday and even skipped taking oath after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. 53 out of the 58 newly-elected or re-elected members took oath of office during the last two days. Jaitley was one of the five members who hasn't taken oath.

Sources said the minister's present condition may be a fallout of the bariatric surgery he had undergone soon after the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

He underwent the surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he then had to be shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

Sources said doctors from AIIMS are attending to Jaitley at his residence now. A final call is yet to be taken on whether a kidney transplant is required or not, they said.

Depending on doctors advice, he may be admitted to the Cardio-Neuro Tower at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The centre is housed in a separate building and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Though he has not been attending office since Monday, he is clearing files from his residence, they said.

The minister, who suffers from chronic diabetes, had heart surgery several years ago. He is a key member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet and presented his fifth and the present NDA government's final full budget on February 1.

The Budget was last month approved by the Lok Sabha without a discussion and it is not listed to be taken up in Rajya Sabha before the current session of Parliament ends tomorrow, thereby not requiring his presence for a reply.

Tags: arun jaitley, arun jaitley health, aiims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Centre of our galaxy is teeming with 10,000+ black holes

"There's lots of action going on there," said study lead author Chuck Hailey, a Columbia University astrophysicist.
 

Curved display, Air gestures for iPhone: Is Apple following Samsung’s footsteps?

Both of these technologies are still under works and there’s a high chance that Apple could ditch these in favour of something else.
 

Don't tell us what to do: Sachin Tendulkar slams Shahid Afridi over J&K tweet

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his priority stays with his nation and that he would never support anyone who opposes his country. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rs 6032.5 crores and counting! Star, Sony, Jio in slugfest for India games media deal

The Global Consolidated Rights (which includes broadcast as well as digital rights for India and Rest of the World) bid has already witnessed a quantum jump from the 2012 Star TV bid of Rs 3851 crore. (Photo: AP)
 

Facebook makes Terms and Data Policy clearer

Facebook is not asking for new rights to collect, use or share your data on Facebook. They are also not changing any of the privacy choices you’ve made in the past.
 

Here's how Facebook's plans to restrict data access

Facebook expects to make more changes over the coming months — and will keep its users updated on their progress.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cauvery issue: Puducherry govt moves SC seeking direction to Centre to form CMB

In a letter, Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the concerned Ministry of the government to constitute Cauvery Management Board (CMB). (Photo: File)

India overtakes Japan, becomes world's 2nd largest producer of crude steel

India overtook the US in 2015 to become the third largest producer of crude steel. (Photo: File | Representational)

CBSE paper leak happened either in board’s custody or in banks, say police

With the arrest of three men, including two teachers of a private school in Bawana, police claimed to have busted a module in which the teachers had shared WhatsApp images of the Economics paper one-and-a-half hours prior to the exam. (Photo: PTI)

Centre approves amendments to Protection of Human Rights Bill

The Amendment will strengthen the Human Rights Institutions of India further for the effective discharge of their mandates, roles and responsibilities. (Photo: ANI)

Cauvery issue: Shutdown affects normal life in TN; Stalin detained

The opposition parties have organised 'road roko' protest, which has caused traffic snarls in Chennai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham