search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India overtakes Japan, becomes world's 2nd largest producer of crude steel

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2018, 11:01 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 11:01 am IST
At present, China is the largest producer of crude steel in the world, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the production.
India overtook the US in 2015 to become the third largest producer of crude steel. (Photo: File | Representational)
 India overtook the US in 2015 to become the third largest producer of crude steel. (Photo: File | Representational)

Mumbai: In a major achievement, India has overtaken Japan to become the world's second largest producer of crude steel in February, according to the Steel Users Federation of India (Sufi).

At present, China is the largest producer of crude steel in the world, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the production.

 

India's crude steel production was up 4.4 per cent and stood at 93.11 million tonnes (mt) for the period April 2017 to February 2018, compared with April 2016 to February 2017, which has helped India to overtake Japan and becomes the second largest producer of crude steel in the world, the federation said in a statement here.

India overtook the US in 2015 to become the third largest producer of crude steel.

Attributed the growth in steel production to the right policies undertaken by the Modi government, Nikunj Turakhia, president, Sufi said, "The government has taken host of steps to curb imports, push local demand with initiatives like 'Make in India', implementation of the GST and infrastructure projects, to encourage the domestic market."

According to the World Steel Association, India produced 8.4 mt of crude steel in February 2018, up 3.4 per cent over February 2017.

Turakhia said the steel ministry is working proactively to lay down the road map to achieve 300 million tons by 2030 and "we seem to be on the right track".

"In addition, quick resolution of various big-ticket steel mills under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the National Company Law Tribunal is expected to further hasten the process of achieving higher capacity utilisation," he added.

Tags: crude steel production, steel users federation of india, narendra modi, world steel association, national company law tribunal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rs 6032.5 crores and counting! Star, Sony, Jio in slugfest for India games media deal

The Global Consolidated Rights (which includes broadcast as well as digital rights for India and Rest of the World) bid has already witnessed a quantum jump from the 2012 Star TV bid of Rs 3851 crore. (Photo: AP)
 

Facebook makes Terms and Data Policy clearer

Facebook is not asking for new rights to collect, use or share your data on Facebook. They are also not changing any of the privacy choices you’ve made in the past.
 

Here's how Facebook's plans to restrict data access

Facebook expects to make more changes over the coming months — and will keep its users updated on their progress.
 

Watch: Ranbir and Deepika dance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it’s what we feel

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Tamasha'.
 

Ball tampering: Steve Smith is no cheat, I sympathise with him, says Sourav Ganguly

“I just wish them (Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft) luck and hopefully they come back and play well. It's not right to call it cheating, and I wish them luck, and come back and (play) well,” said Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: PTI / AFP / AP)
 

A smartphone built specifically for cryptocurrency is coming from Foxconn

Sirin plans to sell the device through eight new stores located in Vietnam and Turkey. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBSE paper leak happened either in board’s custody or in banks, say police

With the arrest of three men, including two teachers of a private school in Bawana, police claimed to have busted a module in which the teachers had shared WhatsApp images of the Economics paper one-and-a-half hours prior to the exam. (Photo: PTI)

Cauvery issue: DMK, other oppn parties call for TN shutdown today

The opposition parties have organised 'road roko' protest, which has caused traffic snarls in Chennai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

BJP worker dies in WB after being thrashed, party blames 'TMC goons'

Senior Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee said, 'The governor is being unusually proactive about all the complaints to him about the panchayat polls.'

Blackbuck poaching case verdict today, Salman Khan may face 6 yrs jail

Salman Khan was accused of killing two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. (Photo: File)

Salem: Woman dies after abortion by fake doc; kin accused of rape

The 19-year-old girl had undergone the abortion at the ‘clinic’ run by fake doctor Sultana in her house at Nadupatti village last week.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham