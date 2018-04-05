Gurgaon couple having sex in car land in jail on neighbour’s complaint

The couple was booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force with an intent to disrobe) and 294 (indulging in obscene acts in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: Representational)

Gurgaon: A couple was arrested by Gurgaon police after a resident found them having sex inside a car on Wednesday morning.

A 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a local resident.

The complainant told the police that after she heard loud noises coming from the car parked outside her residence in sector 15, she knocked on the vehicle’s door.

The complainant said that the duo then abused her and also alleged that the accused man grabbed her dupatta and tried to snatch it while the woman made some lewd comments.

She further told that accused woman is her neighbour.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the complainant then alerted neighbours who handed over the couple to the police.

Ravinder Kumar, Gurgaon police’s public relations officer, said, “The accused were arrested and a case was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station.”

The duo was booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force with an intent to disrobe) and 294 (indulging in obscene acts in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Both the accused were drunk and that the police also found liquor bottles inside the car,” Kumar further said.

According to the police, the man, who was identified as Harsh from Najafgarh, was later sent to judicial custody while his female partner was granted bail, the report added.