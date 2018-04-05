search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Gurgaon couple having sex in car land in jail on neighbour’s complaint

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 5, 2018, 4:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 4:36 pm IST
A 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a local resident.
The couple was booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force with an intent to disrobe) and 294 (indulging in obscene acts in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: Representational)
 The couple was booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force with an intent to disrobe) and 294 (indulging in obscene acts in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: Representational)

Gurgaon: A couple was arrested by Gurgaon police after a resident found them having sex inside a car on Wednesday morning.

A 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a local resident.

 

The complainant told the police that after she heard loud noises coming from the car parked outside her residence in sector 15, she knocked on the vehicle’s door.

The complainant said that the duo then abused her and also alleged that the accused man grabbed her dupatta and tried to snatch it while the woman made some lewd comments.

She further told that accused woman is her neighbour.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the complainant then alerted neighbours who handed over the couple to the police.

Ravinder Kumar, Gurgaon police’s public relations officer, said, “The accused were arrested and a case was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station.”

The duo was booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force with an intent to disrobe) and 294 (indulging in obscene acts in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Both the accused were drunk and that the police also found liquor bottles inside the car,” Kumar further said.

According to the police, the man, who was identified as Harsh from Najafgarh, was later sent to judicial custody while his female partner was granted bail, the report added.

Tags: gurgaon couple arrested, sex, gurgaon
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp privacy alert: A fake malicious app can gain access to your personal data

WhatsApp, being one of the most popular apps with over 1.5 billion monthly active users globally, is bound to have replicated.
 

Drunken tourist has arm ripped off, head torn, after jumping into pool of crocodiles

He was dragged clear by another tourist and a worker at the crocodile cage-diving attraction at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cows in Malaysia may get Quranic recitals to improve quality of beef

More than 60 percent of multi-ethnic Malaysia's 32 million inhabitants are Muslim but a traditionally tolerant brand of Islam has been eroded in recent years (Photo: AFP)
 

Facebook releases bulk app removal tool for privacy help

The feature rolled out on mobile and desktop, and Facebook has also offered the option to delete any posts those apps might have made on to one's profile.
 

6-year-old boy has broken his bones more than 500 times

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus will ‘un-notch’ the OP6 for angry fans

The blacked-out area will display the notification icons and the time. (OnePlus 6 as teased by OnePlus)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Was scolded, thrown out by Yogi Adityanath: UP Dalit MP complains to Modi

Uttar Pradesh Dalit MP has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging he was 'scolded and thrown out' twice and has been facing discrimination. (Photo: PTI | File)

Salman Khan in same jail as rape-accused Asaram Bapu

Pronouncing Salman Khan guilty in the case, the court termed him a 'habitual offender'. (Photo: File)

Data leak: Facebook says 5.62 lakh Indians potentially affected 

Facebook had on Wednesday admitted that data on about 87 million people - mostly in the US - may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. (Photo: Representational)

Arun Jaitley has kidney illness, may undergo surgery: PTI sources

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, has not yet been hospitalised but has been advised to avoid going out in public for fear of infection. (Photo: File)

Cauvery issue: Puducherry govt moves SC seeking direction to Centre to form CMB

In a letter, Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the concerned Ministry of the government to constitute Cauvery Management Board (CMB). (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham