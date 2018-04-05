search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Data leak: Facebook says 5.62 lakh Indians potentially affected 

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2018, 2:42 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 2:53 pm IST
The social media platform has over 20 crore users in India and the govt had sent notices to Facebook and Analytica over breach of data. 
Facebook had on Wednesday admitted that data on about 87 million people - mostly in the US - may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. (Photo: Representational)
 Facebook had on Wednesday admitted that data on about 87 million people - mostly in the US - may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook said on Thursday that 5.62 lakh people in India were "potentially affected" by global data leak episode involving UK-based Cambridge Analytica. Facebook has over 20 crore users in the country and the Indian government last month had shot-off notices to both Facebook and Analytica on the data breach issue. 

Data mining firm Analytica has been accused of harvesting personal information of over millions of Facebook users illegally to influence polls in several countries. 

 

Facebook had on Wednesday admitted that data on about 87 million people - mostly in the US - may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. 

A Facebook spokesperson said that while 335 people in India were directly affected by an app installation, another 562,120 people were potentially affected as friends of those users. 

Also read: Info of about 87 mn Facebook users ‘improperly’ shared with Cambridge Analytica

"This yields a total of 562,455 potentially affected people in India, which is 0.6 per cent of the global number of potentially affected people," Facebook spokesperson added. 

The company said it is "investigating" the specific number of people whose information was accessed, including those in India. The past few days have seen a global outrage over the breach of user data on Facebook, forcing the company to issue a public apology. 

Facebook's data breach scandal also sparked a furore in India with IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad last month warning the firm of "stringent" action for any attempt to influence polls through data theft and threatening to summon Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, if needed. 

Tags: data leak case, facebook data breach scandal, cambridge analyitca, mark zuckergberg
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus will ‘un-notch’ the OP6 for angry fans

The blacked-out area will display the notification icons and the time. (OnePlus 6 as teased by OnePlus)
 

IPL 2018: Here's the entire list of 100 commentators for the cricket extravaganza

Last year in September, Star Sports had bagged the broadcast rights for the IPL till 2022, buying them for a mammoth amount of Rs 16, 347.50 crore and thereby beating rivals Sony Pictures Network. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Centre of our galaxy is teeming with 10,000+ black holes

"There's lots of action going on there," said study lead author Chuck Hailey, a Columbia University astrophysicist.
 

Curved display, Air gestures for iPhone: Is Apple following Samsung’s footsteps?

Both of these technologies are still under works and there’s a high chance that Apple could ditch these in favour of something else.
 

Don't tell us what to do: Sachin Tendulkar slams Shahid Afridi over J&K tweet

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his priority stays with his nation and that he would never support anyone who opposes his country. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rs 6032.5 crores and counting! Star, Sony, Jio in slugfest for India games media deal

The Global Consolidated Rights (which includes broadcast as well as digital rights for India and Rest of the World) bid has already witnessed a quantum jump from the 2012 Star TV bid of Rs 3851 crore. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley has kidney illness, may undergo surgery: PTI sources

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, has not yet been hospitalised but has been advised to avoid going out in public for fear of infection. (Photo: File)

Cauvery issue: Puducherry govt moves SC seeking direction to Centre to form CMB

In a letter, Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the concerned Ministry of the government to constitute Cauvery Management Board (CMB). (Photo: File)

India overtakes Japan, becomes world's 2nd largest producer of crude steel

India overtook the US in 2015 to become the third largest producer of crude steel. (Photo: File | Representational)

CBSE paper leak happened either in board’s custody or in banks, say police

With the arrest of three men, including two teachers of a private school in Bawana, police claimed to have busted a module in which the teachers had shared WhatsApp images of the Economics paper one-and-a-half hours prior to the exam. (Photo: PTI)

Centre approves amendments to Protection of Human Rights Bill

The Amendment will strengthen the Human Rights Institutions of India further for the effective discharge of their mandates, roles and responsibilities. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham