search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CJI asks people of Tamil Nadu to maintain peace and calm

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published Apr 5, 2018, 2:23 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 2:23 am IST
The CJI pointing his finger to Justice Chandrachud said “my brother judge also shares the same concern.
Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday asked the people of Tamil Nadu to maintain peace and calm assuring them that the State’s interests in Cauvery water row would be addressed The CJI heading a bench, which includes Justces A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, told Tamil Nadu counsel G. Umapathy (who was mentioning a different matter for early listing) “ask people of your State to maintain peace and calm. We understand your problems. We will take care of your interests.”

In an apparent reference to the on-going protests and agitations across the state to press for setting up of the Cauvery Management Board, the CJI pointing his finger to Justice Chandrachud said “my brother judge also shares the same concern”. We will hear the matter on April 9.     

 

Tamil Nadu has filed an application seeking initiation of contempt against the Centre for not implementing the February 16 judgment on Cauvery dispute by setting up the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee within the time limit of six weeks. According to the State the Centre had deliberately and willfully disobeyed the court orders.

The Centre in its application while seeking three months extension for implementing the direction has asserted that notifying the constitution of CauveryManagement Board during the time when Assembly elections in Karnataka has been announced by the Election Commission would lead to massive public outrage, create serious law and order problem and may vitiate the election process.  

Tags: cji dipak misra, cauvery water, cauvery management board
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Contest for ideas to 'convert' gay students in Malaysia sparks outrage

Homosexuality is taboo in Malaysia and the country retains its colonial-era criminal ban on sodomy, with punishments of up to 20 years in prison, caning or a fine (Photo: AFP)
 

This teenager's response to a woman fat shaming her at a bakery is epic

Her post about the incident is getting a lot of love on social media as it has thousands of likes (Photo: Facebook)
 

2018 Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu leads confident India in glitzy opening ceremony

India's flag-bearer PV Sindhu leads a confident and strong Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)
 

Hands-on: Nokia 6 (2018), 7 Plus, 8 Sirocco: Price, specifications and more

The major change that Nokia’s 2018 lineup embraces is the adoption of Android One ROMs, thus ensuring faster updates with a limited amount of bloatware.
 

Video: Man repeatedly hits dog in the head as his friends laugh along

The man is sitting in a car with the dog standing between his legs with his friends filming him (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2018: Full schedule, live streaming, telecast, date and time, squads and more

The tournament which will be spread across 51 days will witness 60 matches being played, with two qualifiers and an eliminator, followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Compost units must for gated homes across Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to make them compulsory in all gated communities across the city.

Hyderabad: 7-year-old made ‘commissioner’

D. Ishan from Medak salutes as he takes charge as commissioner at Gachibowli on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

More money spent on challans than vegetable

8,000 people visit the vegetable market everyday.

Mother-son die, 3 hurt in car mishap at Kothur

When the car reached Kothur, a DCM coming from opposite direction rammed into the car resulting in the death of Swati, 35, and her seven-year-old son.

Woman missing, husband files complaint at Meerpet police station

Vautary Ashish, 29, a resident of Pash colony in Saroornagar, told the police that his wife, Vautary Ambhica, 24, an employee of Infficx Pvt Limited at Maheswaram, usually went to office at 5 pm and returned next day at 4 am. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham