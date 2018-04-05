CJI asks people of Tamil Nadu to maintain peace and calm

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday asked the people of Tamil Nadu to maintain peace and calm assuring them that the State’s interests in Cauvery water row would be addressed The CJI heading a bench, which includes Justces A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, told Tamil Nadu counsel G. Umapathy (who was mentioning a different matter for early listing) “ask people of your State to maintain peace and calm. We understand your problems. We will take care of your interests.”

In an apparent reference to the on-going protests and agitations across the state to press for setting up of the Cauvery Management Board, the CJI pointing his finger to Justice Chandrachud said “my brother judge also shares the same concern”. We will hear the matter on April 9.

Tamil Nadu has filed an application seeking initiation of contempt against the Centre for not implementing the February 16 judgment on Cauvery dispute by setting up the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee within the time limit of six weeks. According to the State the Centre had deliberately and willfully disobeyed the court orders.

The Centre in its application while seeking three months extension for implementing the direction has asserted that notifying the constitution of CauveryManagement Board during the time when Assembly elections in Karnataka has been announced by the Election Commission would lead to massive public outrage, create serious law and order problem and may vitiate the election process.