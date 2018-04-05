search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law detained at Mumbai airport, CBI begins questioning

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2018, 8:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 8:35 pm IST
Rajiv Kochhar was handed over to a CBI team which is questioning him with regard to ICICI's dealing with Videocon Group, officials said.
The CBI has already questioned a few ICICI Bank officials as part of a preliminary enquiry to find if any quid pro quo was involved in the bank issuing a Rs 3,250-crore loan to Videocon Group in 2012. (Photo: File)
 The CBI has already questioned a few ICICI Bank officials as part of a preliminary enquiry to find if any quid pro quo was involved in the bank issuing a Rs 3,250-crore loan to Videocon Group in 2012. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rajiv Kochhar, the brother-in-law of ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, was detained by immigration authorities at Mumbai airport when he was to leave for a Southeast Asian country and handed over to CBI sleuths, who questioned him in connection with the bank's dealing with Videocon Group.

Rajiv Kochhar was stopped from leaving the country at the Mumbai international airport by the authorities as the CBI had issued a Lookout Circular (LoC) against him, officials said.

 

He was handed over to a CBI team which is questioning him in connection with the case, they said.

The CBI has already questioned a few ICICI Bank officials as part of a preliminary enquiry to find if any quid pro quo was involved in the bank issuing a Rs 3,250-crore loan to Videocon Group in 2012.

Read: ICICI borrowers advised on foreign loans by Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law

Agency officials said they are also studying relevant documents of the transaction and if they come across any evidence that indicates wrongdoing, ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar along with others could be summoned for detailed questioning.

They said the statements of nodal officers of ICICI Bank, who were part of processing the loan of about Rs 3,250 crore, have been recorded as part of the preliminary enquiry or PE registered six weeks ago.

The PE has named Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot, Deepak Kochhar and unidentified others, they said.

A PE is a precursor before the agency lodges an FIR to probe criminal charges on the basis of evidence collected during the former exercise.

The deal recently made news after reports questioned the loan and linked it to a possible quid pro quo that Dhoot allegedly had with NuPower Renewables, a company founded by Deepak Kochchar.

Last week, the ICICI Bank board came out in support of Chanda Kochhar, saying it had full faith and confidence in her and described certain reports against her regarding credit disbursement to Videocon Group as "malicious and unfounded rumours".

The board had also reviewed the bank's internal processes for credit approval and found them robust, the private sector lender had said in a statement.

With regard to loans to Videocon Group, it said the bank's current exposure was part of a syndicated consortium arrangement.

Also Read: No dealings with ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband: Videocon chief

"ICICI Bank was not the lead bank for this consortium and the bank only sanctioned its share of facilities aggregating approximately Rs 3,250 crore which was less than 10 per cent of the total consortium facility in April 2012," it added.

The bank had clarified that none of the investors of NuPower Renewables were borrowers of ICICI Bank.

Tags: rajiv kochhar, icici bank, chanda kochhar, videocon group, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan minister trolled for giving communal colour to Salman Khan's conviction

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. The court awarded Khan five years in jail in the case. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sign language relies on same area of brain as verbal speech, says study

The researchers examined the production of phrases consisting of two words in American Sign Language (ASL) to come to this conclusion. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Wives of twin brothers give birth on same day

Despite having expected delivery dates more than two weeks apart, the new families were happily surprised that the newborn cousins will share a birthday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp privacy alert: A fake malicious app can gain access to your personal data

WhatsApp, being one of the most popular apps with over 1.5 billion monthly active users globally, is bound to have replicated.
 

Biological clock in women: Myth or reality?

The right to give birth or postpone a pregnancy is entirely an individual's choice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now you can video conference with 16 friends on Snapchat

Users also have the option to toggle between video and voice.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley says he's being treated for kidney related ailments, infections

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has not been attending office since Monday and even skipped taking oath after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI | File)

Sending Salman Khan to jail as people follow, look up to him: Judge

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in prison and was taken straight to the Jodhpur Central Jail from court after the verdict was announced. (Photo: DC)

CBI registers case against Vadodara-based firm for Rs 2,654 Cr fraud

The CBI alleged that DPIL, through its management, had fraudulently availed credit facilities from a consortium of 11 banks (both public and private) since 2008, leaving behind an outstanding debit of Rs 2,654.40 crore as on June 29, 2016. (Photo: File)

Terrorism maims our citizens, threatens global peace: Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj was addressing the 18th mid-term ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ MEAIndia)

Kolkata man mummifies dead mother for 3 yrs, preserves body for pension: police

A man from South Kolkata's Behala did not cremate the body of his mother who died three years ago and instead preserved the corpse in a commercial freezer. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham