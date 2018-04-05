search on deccanchronicle.com
Cauvery issue: DMK, other oppn parties call for TN shutdown today

Published Apr 5, 2018, 10:09 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Opposition parties call for statewide shutdown to protest the BJP-led Centre’s failure to set up Cauvery Management Board.
The opposition parties have organised 'road roko' protest, which has caused traffic snarls in Chennai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Chennai: Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, including the main opposition – the DMK-  called for a statewide shutdown today to protest the BJP-led Centre’s failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) despite a Supreme Court order.

In Chennai, the opposition organised 'road roko' protest, which has caused traffic snarls in Chennai.

 

DMK Working President MK Stalin was detained by the police during protest in Chennai.

Normal life has been affected in the state as all sections of the society have announced their support to the shutdown.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the state in view of the bandh.

MK Stalin held an all-party meeting on April 1, where he sought the support of opposition parties for a successful bandh.

He also urged all sections of society, including farmers and traders, to support the shutdown and unite for the cause of Cauvery.

Tamil Nadu Congress president S Thirunavukkarasar, VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) chief Thirumavalavan, state secretaries of the CPI (M) and the CPI - K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan, respectively - were among the leaders who attended the meeting organised by Stalin.

Stalin said that a "Cauvery Rights Retrieval Yatra," will be held after the bandh. The rally would see participation of all friendly party leaders, he said, adding that it will begin from the Cauvery Delta region.

The rally, Stalin said, will begin from the Cauvery Delta region. The details of the “long journey” to secure the State’s rights on the Cauvery issue would be announced after consulting the leaders of friendly parties.

Stalin also said that the party would stage a black flag demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu on 15 April.

Tamil Nadu has been pushed to hold protest demonstrations and agitations seeking to implement the order of the top court on the Cauvery issue due to the “collective negligence of the Central and State governments,” a resolution adopted at the meeting said. The resolution, which condemned the State and the Centre, said the AIADMK regime, a “partner” of the Central government has “bowed” before it.

Both the governments had moved the Supreme Court on Saturday on the issue of constitution and composition of the Cauvery Water Management Board in compliance with the February 16 verdict of the apex court on the vexed issue.

In its February verdict, the top court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery river water.

 It had granted six weeks to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance with its 465-page judgement, which modified the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal Award.

The six-week period ended on March 29.

