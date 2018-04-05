search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cauvery issue: Puducherry govt moves SC seeking direction to Centre to form CMB

ANI
Published Apr 5, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
On April 2, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately act on the Cauvery issue.
In a letter, Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the concerned Ministry of the government to constitute Cauvery Management Board (CMB). (Photo: File)
 In a letter, Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the concerned Ministry of the government to constitute Cauvery Management Board (CMB). (Photo: File)

Puducherry: Puducherry government on Thursday moved to the Supreme Court with an interlocutory application seeking direction to the Centre to implement Cauvery water verdict in true letter and spirit immediately.

On April 2, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately act on the Cauvery issue.

 

In a letter, Bedi urged the Prime Minister to direct the concerned Ministry of Government of India to constitute Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) forthwith without further delay as per the Supreme Court order.

"The Supreme Court judgement pronounced on 16/02/2018 confirmed the final award of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in respect of quantum of water to be released to Puducherry (7 TMC). In order to release the stipulated Cauvery water from the upper reaches, it is essential to the CMB and the CWRC as envisaged in the final award of CWDT," Bedi wrote.

On March 15, the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution that urged the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the CWRC.

Tags: supreme court, cauvery issue, cauvery water management board, puducherry
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't tell us what to do: Sachin Tendulkar slams Shahid Afridi over J&K tweet

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his priority stays with his nation and that he would never support anyone who opposes his country. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rs 6032.5 crores and counting! Star, Sony, Jio in slugfest for India games media deal

The Global Consolidated Rights (which includes broadcast as well as digital rights for India and Rest of the World) bid has already witnessed a quantum jump from the 2012 Star TV bid of Rs 3851 crore. (Photo: AP)
 

Facebook makes Terms and Data Policy clearer

Facebook is not asking for new rights to collect, use or share your data on Facebook. They are also not changing any of the privacy choices you’ve made in the past.
 

Here's how Facebook's plans to restrict data access

Facebook expects to make more changes over the coming months — and will keep its users updated on their progress.
 

Watch: Ranbir and Deepika dance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it’s what we feel

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Tamasha'.
 

Ball tampering: Steve Smith is no cheat, I sympathise with him, says Sourav Ganguly

“I just wish them (Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft) luck and hopefully they come back and play well. It's not right to call it cheating, and I wish them luck, and come back and (play) well,” said Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: PTI / AFP / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India overtakes Japan, becomes world's 2nd largest producer of crude steel

India overtook the US in 2015 to become the third largest producer of crude steel. (Photo: File | Representational)

CBSE paper leak happened either in board’s custody or in banks, say police

With the arrest of three men, including two teachers of a private school in Bawana, police claimed to have busted a module in which the teachers had shared WhatsApp images of the Economics paper one-and-a-half hours prior to the exam. (Photo: PTI)

Centre approves amendments to Protection of Human Rights Bill

The Amendment will strengthen the Human Rights Institutions of India further for the effective discharge of their mandates, roles and responsibilities. (Photo: ANI)

Cauvery issue: Oppn calls for TN shutdown, DMK’s Stalin detained

The opposition parties have organised 'road roko' protest, which has caused traffic snarls in Chennai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan found guilty, other actors let off in 1998 blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan was accused of killing two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham