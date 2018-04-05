search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP worker dies in WB after being thrashed, party blames 'TMC goons'

The deceased, identified as Ajit Murmu was killed outside the office of the block development officer in Ranibandh area.
 Senior Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee said, 'The governor is being unusually proactive about all the complaints to him about the panchayat polls.'

Bankura: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker died in West Bengal's Bankura district on Wednesday after he was allegedly thrashed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres in West Bengal's Bankura district.

The BJP has said that the deceased was party’s nominee for upcoming panchayat elections from the area and blamed TMC for the attack.

However, the police have not confirmed the identity of the attackers as yet.

BJP MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo accused the TMC of killing Murmu and expressed condolences to the deceased’s family.

According to a report in NDTV, Trinamool supporters allegedly launched the attack when BJP men went to the Raniganj Block Development Office (BDO) to pick up nomination papers for the panchayat polls.

The TMC also hit back. A team of TMC leaders will meet the state election commissioner on Thursday and also the governor to protest the undemocratic steps the BJP is taking ahead of the elections

Senior Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee said, "The governor is being unusually proactive about all the complaints to him about the panchayat polls."

“Though the opposition claimed their candidates were unable to file nomination papers, together, they had filed more nominations than the Trinamool,” Chhatterjee added.

(With ANI inputs)

