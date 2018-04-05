search on deccanchronicle.com
Biometric data no violation of rights: Centre to Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Apr 5, 2018, 2:37 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 2:37 am IST
AG quotes other rulings, says collection of fingerprints is not invasion of privacy.
New Delhi: Collection of biometric and demographic data including fingerprints under the Aadhaar identity programme does not violate the right to privacy of an individual, the Centre asserted in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal made this assertion before a five judge Constitution bench hearing a batch of petitions challenging the legal validity of Aadhaar law. 

 

Justice Chandrachud drew AG’s attention to the fact that unbridled power has been vested with the Unique Identity Authority of India to decide what biometric information should be collected and the method in which it should be collected.

Development will slow down if there is judicial review of every administrative action and courts should not interfere if legislation is in national interest, the A-G said. He said Aadhaar is an “enabler for millions of residents” and added that it enabled their right to food, livelihood and pensions. He said the Aadhaar is a serious attempt on the part of the government for insulating people from poverty as several countries have adopted similar systems of identification. The UN and the World Bank has praised it as a means of people's empowerment. The failure to establish identity of an individual has proved to be a major hindrance for successful implementation of social security benefits.

AG quoting a catena of judgments across the world said collection of fingerprints would not constitute invasion of right to privacy. 

Tags: fingerprints, supreme court of india, aadhaar, unique identity authority of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




