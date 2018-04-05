2 CRPF jawans killed, two injured in mishap during clashes in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar: Two Central Reserve Police Force jawans were killed and another was injured when the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Anantnag on Wednesday evening.

The CRPF said that the vehicle had come under stone pelting by a mob at Hillar in Kokernag earlier. The driver of the CRPF vehicle was injured in stone-pelting, it said. The deceased have been identified as Riyaz Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed Wani, both local residents.

Kashmir Valley in on the boil since Sunday in the aftermath of the killing of 13 militants and 5 civilians in the security forces’ stepped up counterinsurgency operations. Many parts of the Valley have witnessed intense street clashes and shutdowns to mourn and protest the killings.

More than 150 people including many security personnel have been injured in stone-pelting incidents and use for force by the uniformed men.

Reports said that renewed clashes erupted in Shopian town and neighbouring villages and some other parts of the Valley on Wednesday.

The police foiled separatists' 'Shopian chalo' call by detaining key leaders and imposing curfew in Shopian and blocking roads leading to the town, 54 km south of here.

The J&K police in a statement said that the law and order situation in the Valley remained by and large peaceful on Wednesday. However, “minor” stone pelting incidents were reported from Shopian area in which Constable Mohammad Amin was injured, it had said adding that he was shifted to hospital for treatment and is stated to be stable.

The police in a statement that at about 6.50 pm while the troops were being de-inducted from Hiller Kokernag area, one CRPF vehicle of 164 Bn F coy met with an accident as the driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle turned turtle.

In the said incident two CRPF jawans lost their lives. Another constable was injured who has been shifted to hospital for treatment, the police said.