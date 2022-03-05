Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2022 Upper age limit in j ...
Upper age limit in jobs for BCs, disabled extended till 2031

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 5, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Thousands of job seekers had crossed the upper age limit as the government had not issued job notifications
Telangana government on Saturday issued orders extending age relaxation to Backward Classes as well as physically challenged candidates by 10 more years until 2031. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: In a relief to government job aspirants, the Telangana government on Saturday issued orders extending age relaxation to Backward Classes as well as physically challenged candidates by 10 more years until 2031, against 2021 earlier. Thousands of job seekers had crossed the upper age limit as the government had not issued job notifications.

With the state government saying it would issue notifications to fill over 50,000 vacancies in 2022-23, job seekers were worried as there was no clarity whether or not age relaxation would be given.

 

The upper age limit for government recruitment is 34 years. Candidates from the BC and the physically challenged sections had five-year relaxation. The government issued orders in 2016 relaxing the limit by five more years. These orders were applicable until 2021 but no notifications were issued due to the creating of new districts and creating new zones.

Besides age relaxation, the government extended a few other relaxations to candidates to compensate for the delay in issuing notifications. It also extended exemption from paying exam fees to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to appear for recruitment exams by 10 more years.

 

