Two Kerala nurses selected for Best COVID-19 vaccinators' awards

ANI
Published Mar 5, 2022, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2022, 1:57 pm IST
Health Minister Veena George thanked all health workers who helped carry out vaccination programmes in the hospitals
Priya and Bhavani from Kerala selected for the best vaccinators' award as part of the National COVID-19 vaccination programme (ANI)
 Priya and Bhavani from Kerala selected for the best vaccinators' award as part of the National COVID-19 vaccination programme (ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Two nurses from Kerala have been selected for the best vaccinators' award as part of the National COVID-19 vaccination programme and will be presented with the honours in Delhi on March 8 to commemorate the International Women's Day.

Health Minister of Kerala Veena George, congratulating the health care workers, said, "Priya, a grade one nursing officer from General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and T. Bhavani, grade one junior public health nurse (JPHN) from Payyannur Taluk Hospital, Kannur district, have been selected as the best vaccinators from Kerala."

 

George thanked all health workers who helped carry out vaccination programmes in the hospitals. She stated, "Vaccination has played an important role in overcoming the third wave of COVID-19 in the state."

She further stated that the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination has been administered to 100 per cent population above 18 years of age, 86 per cent of them have also been administered the second dose.

Also, 77 per cent of children between the age group of 15 to 17 have been administered the first dose of vaccines while 36 per cent of them have received the second dose in the state.

 

"Kerala has set up special vaccination campaigns to ensure vaccination for all. Health workers are behind the success of our vaccination programme," added George in a media statement.

