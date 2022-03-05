Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2022 Telangana HC rejects ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC rejects plea against 'Jhund'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Mar 5, 2022, 10:03 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2022, 10:03 am IST
High Court fines petitioner Rs.10 lakh for hiding info
Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)
 Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday ordered a person to pay Rs. 10 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund for suppressing information in his petition to stay the release of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund.

The petitioner, Nandi Chinni Kumar, approached the court on Thursday with a lunch motion. His contention was that the movie was based on the life of Akhilesh Paul, football player, and that he had acquired the rights to the story for making the film in 2017 and 2018. He came to know that the film Jhund was based on the same storyline, he said.

 

The court dismissed the petition on the ground that Chinni Kumar had approached the court without clean hands as he suppressed facts in respect of an application which was filed before a trial court. The court pointed out that petitioner, after entering into a compromise with the producers, received a sum of `5 crore but was now making an allegation that he was misled by the film-makers.

On that ground the petition was dismissed, and the court imposed `10 lakh costs on Chinni Kumar that is to be paid to the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund within 30 days. If the amount was not paid within the deadline, Hyderabad collector would recover the same as arrears of land revenue within a period of 30 days thereafter, and deposit the amount with the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund and report compliance before the court.

 

...
Tags: telangana hc order, jhund
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

So far, the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2,056 passengers while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to Romania, Slovakia and Poland (ANI)

Operation Ganga: IAF brings back 629 evacuated Indians on Saturday

Voters in Parlon in Chandel district were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes while maintaining social distancing. (ANI)

Manipur polls: Voters queue up to cast votes following COVID-19 protocol

The count of daily COVID-19 cases has remained below one lakh for 27 consecutive days now. (AFP file photo)

India logs 5,921 new COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths

An Indian student Rishabh, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, arrives with his pet dog 'Malibu' at the Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo

India calls for 'local truce', to run 16 evacuation flights today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India calls for 'local truce', to run 16 evacuation flights today

An Indian student Rishabh, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, arrives with his pet dog 'Malibu' at the Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo

At least 1000 Indians still stuck in war-hit areas

Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General

Aman Lekhi (Image credit: LiveLaw)

Blast in illegal cracker unit leaves 14 dead in Bihar

A volunteer near a damaged house after a massive explosion ripped through a three-storey building, under Tatarpur Police station, in Bhagalpur district, on March 4, 2022. (PTI)

Russian troops to help Indians in evacuation from Moscow

People fleeing Ukraine gather at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->