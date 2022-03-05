Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2022 Railway minister ins ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Railway minister inspects train protection system

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Mar 5, 2022, 12:42 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2022, 7:24 am IST
Kavach helps prevent signal passing at danger, controls speed while passing through loop lines and averts rear-end collision of trains
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Friday inspected the working of ‘Kavach’ – Indian Railways’ indigenous train protection system — between Gullaguda and Chitgidda railway stations in Vikarabad district on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Friday inspected the working of ‘Kavach’ – Indian Railways’ indigenous train protection system — between Gullaguda and Chitgidda railway stations in Vikarabad district on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Friday inspected the working of ‘Kavach’ – Indian Railways’ indigenous train protection system — between Gullaguda and Chitgidda railway stations in Vikarabad district on Friday.

While Vaishnav travelled in one train, Railway Board V.K. Tripathi travelled in the opposite direction on the same track to demonstrate the system which prevents head-on collisions.

 

Kavach helps prevent signal passing at danger, controls speed while passing through loop lines, averts rear-end collision of trains and rectifies human errors. The pilot project of this system was demonstrated in 2013 and 2014, between Lingampally and Vikarabad stations.

This system is a major milestone in the history of Indian Railways which is planning to implement this system on 2,000 km during the current financial year on high-density routes like New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah. An additional 4,000 km to 5,000 km will be covered in the next financial year. The cost of this system is between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh for each kilometre when compared to the European models costing Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore for each kilometre.

 

Speaking to this newspaper, Vaishnav said, “Kavach is a major step by Indian Railways in taking forward the initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Indian Railways is planning to implement the Kavach protection system over its entire network at the earliest. 4G spectrum has been allocated to Indian Railways which will assist in further improving the reliability of train operations.”

“This total project is developed by Indians and most of the components used are made in India. This will give encouragement to the young generation, especially those who are talented, but rendering their services and skills to foreign countries,” he said.

 

...
Tags: indian railways, kavach, ashwini vaishnav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 05 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

An Indian student Rishabh, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, arrives with his pet dog 'Malibu' at the Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo

India calls for 'local truce', to run 16 evacuation flights today

Farmers sowed rice over an extent of 36 lakh acres, which is higher than the normal area of over 31 lakh acres. (AP file photo)

Paddy procurement emerges bone of political contention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for UP polls, in Varanasi district. (PTI Photo)

Modi gives last push for final phase of UP elections

People fleeing Ukraine gather at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Photo:AP)

Russian troops to help Indians in evacuation from Moscow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

At least 1000 Indians still stuck in the war-hit areas

Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General

News

Blast kills 14 in Bihar's Bhagalpur, unregulated firecracker business blamed

A volunteer near a damaged house after a massive explosion ripped through a three-storey building, under Tatarpur Police station, in Bhagalpur district, on March 4, 2022. (PTI)

Russian troops to help Indians in evacuation from Moscow

People fleeing Ukraine gather at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Photo:AP)

Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv: V K Singh

AISA activists display banners seeking immediate return of all Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, during a protest against the Russia-Ukraine war, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->