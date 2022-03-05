Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2022 Paddy procurement em ...
Paddy procurement emerges bone of political contention

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 5, 2022, 2:28 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2022, 11:33 am IST
State govt expects a harvest of 70 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the ongoing season despite the 'no paddy in rabi' policy
 Farmers sowed rice over an extent of 36 lakh acres, which is higher than the normal area of over 31 lakh acres. (AP file photo)

Hyderabad: The state government expects a harvest of 70 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the ongoing season despite the 'no paddy in rabi' policy it had announced in November. It had made it clear that it would not procure paddy in rabi at MSP (minimum support price) citing the Centre's refusal to procure boiled rice from Telangana.

However, rather than go in for alternative crops, farmers sowed rice over an extent of 36 lakh acres, which is higher than the normal area of over 31 lakh acres.

 

This will mark the first time in the state that there would be no government paddy procurement centres in rabi.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties are pressuring the government to procure paddy. Congress and BJP leaders recently warned of severe consequences if the state government fails to procure paddy in rabi.

Tags: paddy procurement, telangana paddy production rabi season
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


