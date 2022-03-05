Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2022 India logs 5,921 new ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India logs 5,921 new COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2022, 10:23 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2022, 11:05 am IST
The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,14,878 with 289 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours
The count of daily COVID-19 cases has remained below one lakh for 27 consecutive days now. (AFP file photo)
 The count of daily COVID-19 cases has remained below one lakh for 27 consecutive days now. (AFP file photo)

New Delhi: With 5,921 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,29,57,477 and that of active cases is at 63,878, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,14,878 with 289 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The count of daily COVID-19 cases has remained below one lakh for 27 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.65 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 6,019 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.63 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.84 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,23,78,721, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent, the data showed.

 

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.55 crore.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23. 

 

The 289 new fatalities include 179 from Kerala and 9 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,14,878 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,727 from Maharashtra, 66,012 from Kerala, 39,985 from Karnataka, 38,011 from Tamil Nadu, 26,134 from Delhi, 23,471 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,178 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: india covid update, india covid third wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

So far, the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2,056 passengers while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to Romania, Slovakia and Poland (ANI)

Operation Ganga: IAF brings back 629 evacuated Indians on Saturday

Voters in Parlon in Chandel district were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes while maintaining social distancing. (ANI)

Manipur polls: Voters queue up to cast votes following COVID-19 protocol

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

Telangana HC rejects plea against 'Jhund'

An Indian student Rishabh, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, arrives with his pet dog 'Malibu' at the Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo

India calls for 'local truce', to run 16 evacuation flights today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Operation Ganga: IAF brings back 629 evacuated Indians on Saturday

So far, the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2,056 passengers while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to Romania, Slovakia and Poland (ANI)

India calls for 'local truce', to run 16 evacuation flights today

An Indian student Rishabh, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, arrives with his pet dog 'Malibu' at the Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo

Manipur polls: Voters queue up to cast votes following COVID-19 protocol

Voters in Parlon in Chandel district were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes while maintaining social distancing. (ANI)

At least 1000 Indians still stuck in war-hit areas

Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General

Aman Lekhi (Image credit: LiveLaw)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->